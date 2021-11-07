Grundy Bank gives donation of $250,000 to Morris Community YMCA

Grundy Bank gave a $250,000 gift to the Morris Community YMCA this week, according to a news release from the YMCA.

The gift will fund the YMCA ‘s Capital Campaign this week and help support The Grundy Bank/Ron Wohlwend Childhood Development Fund, an endowed fund to help ensure children can participate in Y programs even if they can’t afford them, the release said.

The YMCA is raising funds to build a 50,000-square-foot YMCA and health care center in partnership with Morris Hospital. The facility, which the Y hopes to open in a few years, will be located near the Morris grade school.

The Morris Community YMCA has offered Grundy County residents various programs for the last decade. Programs have revolved around “youth development, healthy living and social responsibility,” the release said.

The Grundy Bank/Ron Wohlwend Childhood Development Fund was named in honor of the late Ron Wohlwend, the release said.

Wohlwend served as Grundy Bank’s president and chief executive officer for 18 years and honorary chairman of the Morris YMCA’s Capital Campaign before his death earlier this year, the release said.

For information about Morris Community YMCA’s Capital Campaign, call Chief Operating Officer Missy Durkin at 815-513-8080 or go to jolietymca.org.