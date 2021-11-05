LocalLit book preview: In-depth, pictorial look at Ottawa’s tent colony for TB patients

This past summer, local author, Joliet native and former reporter Jim Ridings reached out and asked if he could send me his latest book, “The Illustrated History of the Ottawa Tent Colony.”

I had already read, loved and reviewed several of Ridings’ previous books including “Cherry Mine Disaster of 1909″ and “The Society of the Living Dead,” so I couldn’t wait to read his latest one. Ridings is methodical and detailed in his writings and his books are filled with photos from the various time periods he references.

However, the book failed to reach me (I hope whoever received it enjoy it), so he sent another, which arrived this week. I’ll read as much as I can over the weekend and review it in Tuesday’s LocalLit newsletter.

Here is the book’s Amazon description: “At the turn of the twentieth century, it was a belief that fresh air, rest and a nutritional diet was the best way to treat tuberculosis patients. Dr. JW Pettit implemented this therapy by establishing the Ottawa Tent Colony in 1904. Antibiotics had not been developed at that time, so the fresh air treatment was the only option. TB patients were kept in canvas tents or open wooden huts outdoors, in freezing winters and blazing hot summers. It might seem odd today, but it worked for those in the early stages of the disease. Here is the amazing story.”

“The Illustrated History of the Ottawa Tent Colony” is available on Amazon.

