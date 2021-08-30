May 18, 2023
Joliet Central’s classes of 1989-1991 to host combined reunion

Special incentives for early registration

By Denise M. Baran-Unland
Registration is now open for the combined reunion of Joliet Central High School classes 1989 to 1991.

The event will be held from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Croatian Cultural Club, located at 1503 Clement St. in Joliet. A school tour is planned for 10 a.m.

Features of the event include a cash bar, heavy appetizers, DJ, photo booth and commemorative T-shirt.

The cost is $40 if registered by Sept. 10 and registration will include two drink tickets. Otherwise registration is $45 through Sept. 25 and $50 at the door. No one will be given entry after 9 p.m and T-shirt availability is not guaranteed for walk-ins.

To register, visit jthsalumni.nationbuilder.com and click on “reunions.”

After registration, email Aaron Zelko with shirt sizes at azelko73@aol.com.