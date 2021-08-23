February 06, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionNewsletterObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles

LocalLit book preview: a blunt, concise guide to wellness from an unlikely author

Lockport resident used drugs, spent time in prison. Now he shares his ‘guide to conquering demons and crushing goals’ in new book

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

Jay Lhotak of Lockport is the author of “Body. Mind. Beatdown. A guide to conquering demons and crushing goals," which is designed to help readers make and stick to the positive changes they want to make in their lives. (Photo provided)

Pandemic stress? Stuck in a rut? Less than laudable coping habits?

Well, here is a straightforward, tell-it-like-it-is, 36-page book from Lockport resident Jay Lhotak to help move you forward with your life and keep you moving forward. The book is called “Body. Mind. Beatdown. A guide to conquering demons and crushing goals.” And I’ll review this book in Tuesday’s LocalLit newsletter.

Here is the book’s Amazon description: “I’ve been at rock bottom. I’ve been in prison. And I’ve made a lot of mistakes. And I paid for those mistakes. Having come up from the gutter, I can tell you a thing or two about losing everything, only having to rebuild one brick at a time. This book is a mantra, a promise to the self to stay motivated, love yourself...these are my beliefs, how I get through my day when there’s temptation everywhere. You have to put in the work. This is just a roadmap to your success.”

As Lhotak says in the book, “I’m not trying to make empty promises. What I am actively going for is showing the habits that helped me change my life. This book can give you a mindset: thoughts that shape and create the world you live in, to adopt an attitude of winning, of freedom, self-love, and love towards each other. You’re capable of achieving anything. You have to want it. At the lowest point possible, I was a junky with two kids rotting in a jail cell with zero future ahead of me. I can’t give you the answers, but I can provide you with my playbook.”

I’m reading Lhotak’s book this weekend. I’m eager to learn from it.

Subscribe to the free newsletter at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/newsletter/#//.

Know more about LocalLit

Each week LocalLit will deliver an original short and family-friendly story (or a book review) by a local author to the newsletter’s subscribers.

Local writers: Do you have a book you’d like me to review? A short story you’d like to share with LocalLit subscribers?

Please contact me at 815-280-4122 or dunland@shawmedia.com.

Authors with a connection to our readership area may submit. Submission does not guarantee acceptance.