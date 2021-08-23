LocalLit book preview: a blunt, concise guide to wellness from an unlikely author

Pandemic stress? Stuck in a rut? Less than laudable coping habits?

Well, here is a straightforward, tell-it-like-it-is, 36-page book from Lockport resident Jay Lhotak to help move you forward with your life and keep you moving forward. The book is called “Body. Mind. Beatdown. A guide to conquering demons and crushing goals.” And I’ll review this book in Tuesday’s LocalLit newsletter.

Here is the book’s Amazon description: “I’ve been at rock bottom. I’ve been in prison. And I’ve made a lot of mistakes. And I paid for those mistakes. Having come up from the gutter, I can tell you a thing or two about losing everything, only having to rebuild one brick at a time. This book is a mantra, a promise to the self to stay motivated, love yourself...these are my beliefs, how I get through my day when there’s temptation everywhere. You have to put in the work. This is just a roadmap to your success.”

As Lhotak says in the book, “I’m not trying to make empty promises. What I am actively going for is showing the habits that helped me change my life. This book can give you a mindset: thoughts that shape and create the world you live in, to adopt an attitude of winning, of freedom, self-love, and love towards each other. You’re capable of achieving anything. You have to want it. At the lowest point possible, I was a junky with two kids rotting in a jail cell with zero future ahead of me. I can’t give you the answers, but I can provide you with my playbook.”

I’m reading Lhotak’s book this weekend. I’m eager to learn from it.

