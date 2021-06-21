LocalLit book preview: 43 ways one can show care for others

I learned about the newly released anthology “Heroic Care: 35 Writers & Artists Show What It Means To Care” by visiting the website of an author I met at a virtual writing retreat in late April.

The author, Ellen Symmons of Canada, had her story “This is the Day I Die” in this anthology and mentioned it on her website. Of course, I wanted to read her story, but these teasers on the book’s Amazon page intrigued me, too: A refugee sacrifices to provide for her children. A salty, old author brings together a 20th-century father and son. Romance blooms in New York’s winter snow. In a dystopian world, one civil servant confronts how much she’s willing to give to save the species. A dog walker runs a much darker enterprise for the good of her charges.

So I dowloaded this anthology onto my Kindle. I’ll be reviewing it this Tuesday in the LocalLit newsletter.

Here is the abridged description on Amazon: “Curated from submissions sent in from around the globe, ‘Heroic Care’ includes everything from comics to poetry, short stories to micro-fiction. It includes memoir, sci-fi, romance, fantasy, contemporary realism, literary reflection, and everything in between. These different takes on the meaning of care will inspire, affirm, and challenge ideas of what it means to be express ourselves genuinely to the world around us.”

And I’ll let you know Tuesday my impressions of “Heroic Care.”

Know more about LocalLit

Each week LocalLit will deliver an original short and family-friendly story (or a book review) by a local author to the newsletter’s subscribers.

Authors with a connection to our readership area may submit. Submission does not guarantee acceptance.

Contact Denise M. Baran-Unland at 815-280-4122 or dunland@shawmedia.com.