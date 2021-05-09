LocalLit book preview: Minooka author works through the death of her youngest son

My most favorite poem about mothers in the entire world was written in 1859.

It’s called “Rock Me to Sleep” and it’s from the point of view of an older woman longing for her mother that has since passed to the “echoless shore.”

So perhaps that’s why I was drawn to this memoir from Minooka author Doris Clark, especially going into Mother’s Day weekend, which will be bittersweet for those mothers experiencing a loss.

The book is called “Rowing my Boat to Shore” and it’s the story of how a single mother navigated the waters of grief to find healing after the death of her youngest son Mike.

I’ll be review this book in Tuesday’s LocalLit newsletter.

Here is its Amazon description: “If I have learned anything, it’s to trust my instincts.” Losing a son and gaining an angel is no trade any mother would sign up for, but life’s what’s happening and we may someday come to understand the turning tides. Until then, turn these pages and row with your new friend, from stormy waters to peaceful landings.

“Author Doris Clark invites you to trust your instincts and join her for a journey through time and space, from heartbreak to healing…The journey has been every precious moment, and the destination remains yet to be discovered, but the direction is clear skies ahead.”

LocalLit newsletters are delivered directly to the subscriber’s email.

