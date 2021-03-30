Sensory friendly and fully accessible

On Saturday, 600 individuals with special needs and their caregivers participated in a COVID-19 vaccination clinic just for them.

The special-needs vaccine clinic was hosted by the Will County Health Department and held at Lewis University’s St. Charles Center in Romeoville.

Katie Weber, an emergency planning and response coordinator with the health department, coordinated the clinic. Weber has a child with Angelman syndrome and worked to ensure attendees “received their vaccine in a caring and nurturing environment built specifically for them.,” a news release from the health department said.

Will County Health Department held a special needs vaccine clinic on Saturday, March 27th at the St. Charles Center at Lewis University in Romeoville. The clinic was sensory friendly, fully accessible for wheelchairs, and allowed the special needs individual to remain with their caregivers when they received their vaccines. (Photo provided)

According to Mayo Clinic, Angelman syndrome is a genetic disorder that can cause, “delayed development, problems with speech and balance, intellectual disability, and sometimes, seizures.”

The Centers for Disease Control said that many people with disabilities have certain conditions that increases their risk of severe illness if they get COVID-19. These conditions include diabetes, cancer, heart disease and obesity.

A study recently published in The Lancet’s EClinicalMedicine said adults older than 40 who have Down Syndrome and are hospitalized with COVID-19 are more likely to experience severe disease, medical complications and death than the general population.

Individuals with auditory sensory issues had a quiet space in a separate room to receive the vaccine. A drive-thru option was available for people with mobility issues.

Will County Health Department held a special needs vaccine clinic on Saturday, March 27th at the St. Charles Center at Lewis University in Romeoville. A drive-thru option was available for people with heavy mobility issues. (Photo provided)

Lewis University students who are studying occupational and speech therapy created special signage with graphics to explain the vaccine process.

Volunteers from the Lockport Township Fire Department also helped with the clinic as did Will County Board Member Nanci Reiland and members of Chicago Angel Mamas, the news release said.

Steve Buresh’s Cheesecake Store and Sandwich Shop donated boxed lunches to volunteers.

The health department is planning more special needs clinics. For more information, call the Will County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 815-740-8977 or visit willcountyhealth.org.