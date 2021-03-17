DuPage Medical Group acquires Joliet Oncology-Hematology Associates, Ltd. (JOHA)

DuPage Medical Group recently acquired Joliet Oncology-Hematology Associates, Ltd. (JOHA), the group announced Tuesday.

Eight medical oncologists will join DuPage Medical Group. Patients coming to the JOHA branches in Joliet, New Lenox and Morris will continue to receive oncology and hematology care and infusion services, DuPage Medical Group said.

The Joliet branch also offered the Reflections Boutique, which provided resources for cancer patients to look their best.

The JOHA Foundation also provided assistance to its patients in the areas of transportation and prescription medication, the JOHA website said.

Current JOHA physicians include Drs. Worood Abboud, Nafisa Burhani, Ellen Gustafson, Arvind Kumar, Ali Lakhani, Sanjiv Modi, Kulumani Sivarajan and Jason Suh, according to DuPage Medical Group.

“This collaboration strengthens our ability to meet the changing needs of patients in the area while also enabling us to instill a greater sense of hope and confidence as they navigate their healthcare journey,” Burhani said in the release.

DuPage Medical Group said it wanted to build on its integrated oncology program and provide options in cancer care to patients in the south suburbs.

In a news release from DuPage Medical Group, CEO Steve Nelson welcomed the JOHA staff and said the medical group is looking forward to “building on the foundation they have established for hematology and cancer care.”

Dr. Sarode K. Pundaleeka founded JOHA in 1981 “to give full-service care to cancer patients without having to admit them to the hospital,” a 2002 Herald-News story said. A Morris location was opened in the 1990s.

JOHA also held patient appreciation days, with the fifth one being held in 2002 at JOHA’s former location on Glenwood Avenue in Joliet.

Providers at JOHA regularly participate in clinical research trials as well as seek out the latest treatments in “radiation therapy, radiology, laboratory, pharmacy, chemotherapy and other infusion-centered services,” DuPage Medical Group said.

DuPage Medical Group is “the largest independent, multi-specialty physician group in Illinois,” according to a news release from the group.

For more information, visit dupagemedicalgroup.com/JOHA.