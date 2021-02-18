Friday fish fries and Lent still go together, even in a pandemic

Bill Schelli, organizer of this year's fish fry, tastes the first batch of fried fish on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at St. Joseph Park in Joliet, Ill. St. Joseph Catholic Church made slight modifications to its annual fish fry this year, creating a drive-thru to maintain safe social distance for all diners. (Geoff Stellfox/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

Many Christian denominations abstain from meat during Lent.

Some eat fish throughout Lent. Some eat fish only on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday.

In Will County, Lent is just not the same without attending a Friday fish fry. Although the COVID-19 pandemic has placed some restrictions on those fish fries, many organizations are offering them, with mitigations in place.

Marlene Dehm rolls up her sleeves in preparation for a busy lunch rush on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at St. Joseph Park in Joliet, Ill. St. Joseph Catholic Church made slight modifications to its annual fish fry this year, creating a drive-thru to maintain safe social distance for all diners. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

Here are few to check out.

• Fish Fry – 4 to 7:30 p.m., Fridays, Cantigny VFW Post 367, 826 Horseshoe Drive, Joliet. Limited seating. All orders served in carryout containers. Call 815-722-5398.

• Fish Fry – 4 to 7:30 p.m., Fridays, Croatian Cultural Club, 1503 Clement St., Joliet. Baked or fried cod fried or baked shrimp, combo dinners. Dine-in or carryout. Call 815-723-3154 or visit croatianculturalclub.com/fish-fry.

Marlene Dehm (right) serves boiled potatoes for a to-go plate on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at St. Joseph Park in Joliet, Ill. St. Joseph Catholic Church made slight modifications to its annual fish fry this year, creating a drive-thru to maintain safe social distance for all diners. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

• Fish Fry – 4 to 7 p.m., all Fridays of Lent Ingalls Park AC, Bond Road and Park Street, Joliet. Fried cod, shrimp, catfish and chicken tenders, French fries or baked potato. Coleslaw and bread. Dessert extra. Phone ahead. Carryout only. Call 815-727-7217.

• Fish Fry – 4 to 7 p.m., all Fridays through April 2, St Paul the Apostle School, 130 Woodlawn Ave, Joliet. Choice of cod or catfish, shrimp or chicken tenders for kids, along with coleslaw, potato and bread. Dessert table. Facemasks required. Social distancing encouraged. Benefits athletes at St. Paul’s School. Call 815-725-3390 or visit thestpaulschool.org.

Deacon Doug Starasinich (right) looks out at the line for the drive-thru fish fry on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at St. Joseph Park in Joliet, Ill. St. Joseph Catholic Church made slight modifications to its annual fish fry this year, creating a drive-thru to maintain safe social distance for all diners. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

• Fish Fry – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Ash Wednesday and Good Friday, St. Joseph Park, Joliet. 2-piece cod dinner, Slovenian potatoes, cole slaw, bread and butter. Drive-thru only. For information, call 815-727-9378.

• The Knights of Columbus Good Shepherd Council #5573 and Ladies Auxiliary Fish Fry – 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Fridays, Feb. 26 through March 26, St. Mary Immaculate gym, Plainfield. Shrimp dinners, cod dinners (baked or fried, small, medium or large dinners available), combo dinners, pizza by the slice. Dinners crispy fries. Drive-thru only, Drive behind the Parish School on Frederick St. and enter the driveway from the south end. Order ahead. Call 815-577-6673.

Jorge Orozoco (right) and Dan Krzyysciak organize the kitchen before the lunch rush on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at St. Joseph Park in Joliet, Ill. St. Joseph Catholic Church made slight modifications to its annual fish fry this year, creating a drive-thru to maintain safe social distance for all diners. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

• Fish Fry – 4:30 to 7 p.m., Harry E. Anderson VFW Post 9545, 323 Old Hickory Road, New Lenox. Carryout only. Phone ahead. Only one person inside to pick up order. Facemasks and social distancing required. Call 815-485-8369 or visit vfwpost9545.org.

• Lenten Fish Fry – 4 to 7:30 p.m., Fridays through April 23, St. George Serbian Social Center, 310 Stryker Ave., Joliet. Cod dinners, shrimp dinners and combo dinners. Includes choice of potato, French fries or rice pilaf, along with tossed salad with Italian dressing, hot vegetable, bread and butter, coffee or tea. Carryout only. Cash only. Call 815-725-5502.

Is your organization hosting a fish fry this Lent? Email the information to dunland@shawmedia.com.