Braving the elements for one of their own

Will County Sheriff deputy Ken Kostecki always participated in the Shop with a Cop program and was great with the kids, fellow deputy Erin Vascik said.

“He always went above and beyond to make another person’s holiday great,” Vascik said.

Kostecki, the father of five, was placed on a ventilator on Dec. 21 and isn’t doing well, Vascik said.

Will County Sheriff deputy Ken Kostecki is currently battling a severe case of COVID-19 at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox. (Photo provided)

So, heedless of the snowy weather, members of the Will County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 94 held a vigil for Kostecki on Monday evening outside his window at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.

According to Kostecki’s GoFundMe page, Kostecki was exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 at work, testing positive for the virus on Nov. 29. He was also diagnosed with pneumonia and pertussis, which is also known as whooping cough.

But instead of improving at home, Kostecki’s fever rose to 103 and his oxygen dropped to 85. He returned to the hospital and was admitted. His condition continued to decline, and he was placed on the ventilator four days before Christmas, according to his GoFundMe page.

Nurses attending to Deputy Ken Kostecki make a heart out of holiday lights and wave to vigil attendees on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lennox, Ill. Family, friends and coworkers attended a candlelight vigil for Deputy Ken Kostecki of the Will County Sheriffs office who is currently on a ventilator as he battles COVID-19. (Geoff Stellfox/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

By Jan. 1, Kostecki had shown some improve with a few setbacks here and there. By Jan. 21 it looked as if Kostecki might soon finish his recovery in a rehabilitation center, according to his GoFundMe page.

But three days later, Kostecki’s oxygen was back to 100%, the pupil in his right eye was not responding correctly and his prognosis was “grim,” the GoFundMe page said.

That’s when the lodge decided to host the vigil, Graham said

A volunteer distributes candles to vigil attendee on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lennox, Ill. Family, friends and coworkers attended a candlelight vigil for Deputy Ken Kostecki of the Will County Sheriffs office who is currently on a ventilator as he battles COVID-19. (Geoff Stellfox/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

.Vascik said Kostecki’s illness has hit their law enforcement family very hard.

“He’s just an all-around great guy,” Vascik said. “He’ll joke with you and make you laugh. He’s always very positive.”

The Will County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 94 held a vigil for Will County Sheriff deputy Ken Kostecki on Monday evening outside his window at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox. Kostecki is currently battling a severe case of COVID-19. (Photo provided)

Bridget Graham, who retired from the Will County Sheriff’s department in 2017 and is the current president of the Lodge 94, said “the guys at the jail” have been fortunate for quite some time in dodging the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“Then all of a sudden, a lot of staff were getting it and passing it around,” Graham said. “I guess it was inevitable.”

Vigil attendees sign a Ôget wellÕ card for Deputy Ken Kostecki on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lennox, Ill. Family, friends and coworkers attended a candlelight vigil for Deputy Ken Kostecki of the Will County Sheriffs office who is currently on a ventilator as he battles COVID-19. (Geoff Stellfox/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

Vascik said Lt. Karen Baker keeps in touch with Kostecki’s wife Karen and updates staff on his condition. Deputy Greg McNeil organized a meal train for Karen and the kids, Graham added. Graham said the lodge donated a $250 Visa gift card to the family at Christmas.

Graham shared a story that spoke of Kostecki’s character and why the lodge wants to show their support for him.

“With Shop with a Cop, each child that we take shopping gets $100 to shop with. And we know that $100 doesn’t go that far,” Graham said. “That man opened his wallet every year to make sure a kid in need get what he needed every Christmas. The least we can do now for his family is be there for them.”

Pictured is Will County Sheriff deputy Ken Kostecki , his wife Karen and their five children. Ken is currently battling a severe case of COVID-19 at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox. (Photo provided)

Graham said the last time she saw Kostecki was Nov. 11. The lodge had arranged to bring in lunch for the workers and the timing was perfect, as Kostecki was working a double that day, she said.

“A couple weeks later I heard he got sick and wasn’t doing good and they were putting him in the hospital,” Graham said.

Donate to the family at gofundme.com/f/ken-kostecki-and-family-support.