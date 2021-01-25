Pets of the Week: Jan. 25

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where he or she can be adopted.

Reece is a 4-year-old energetic terrier. She is playful, strong and goofy. When she is not playing with her toys, she’s laid-back and relaxed. She loves to be around people and her tail is always wagging. To meet her, email Stacy at stacy@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Bijou is a 3-year-old sweet tortoiseshell. She can be a little shy at times but is quickly coming out of her shell. When petted, she will roll around in a silly way and give enthusiastic head bumps To meet her, email Delonda at delonda@nawsus.org or call NAWS at 708-478-5102. Visit nawsus.org

Molly is a 10-year-old rat terrier who was found roaming the streets. She is sweet and affectionate once you have earned her trust. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Recon is a young domestic shorthair who is outgoing and loves to play. He likes people but is not crazy about being picked up and held. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Ten-year-old Barley was brought to the shelter as a timid stray but is now an affectionate boy. He loves to rub against people for pets. To meet Barley, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.

Navy is a 1 year old pittie that is small in stature but big in personality. She is known for her famous hugs, and she love toys, To meet Navy, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.

Two-year-old Suki has fun playing and socializing with other cats. She loves people, getting attention, being petted and brushed, curling up in a cat tree and supervising the fascinating Roomba. Before coming to the shelter, she suffered trauma to her left eye, which required its removal. She does fine with just one eye, and it doesn’t slow her down or bother her. She shies away from loud noises, so she’ll do best with only quiet and calm dogs and kids. To meet her, visit Humane Haven Animal Shelter at hhas.org or call 630-378-4208.