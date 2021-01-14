Channahon and Minooka Knights of Columbus to host blood drive

The Channahon and Minooka Knights of Columbus host six blood drives a year. Pictured is one of the Knights' previous events. (Photo provided)

The Channahon and Minooka Knights of Columbus is inviting the community to take part in a large blood drive next weekend in Channahon.

The blood drive will take place from 7 a.m. to noon Jan. 23 at St. Ann Catholic Church’s parish hall, located at 24500 S. Navajo Drive in Channahon.

Snacks will be provided for all donors. The Knights hope over 100 units will be donated at this event.

“We currently hold six large blood drives a year,” Ron Yungk, spokesperson for the event, said in an email. “Last year over 500 units were donated at our drives.”

He said Joliet area hospitals have an urgent need for blood as the pandemic continues because fewer people than usual are donating and less blood drives than average are being held.

“We have collected over 6,000 units of blood over the past 20 years for the area hospitals and are one of Versiti’s biggest drives,” Yungk said in the email.

In addition, Versiti will perform COVID-19 antibody testing on all blood donations as part of its standard testing.

To register, visit Versiti.org/IL and then use Channahon as the search city to find the current appointment schedule. Walk-ins will be fit into the schedule.

Have a good meal prior to your donation and bring a photo ID. Facemasks will be required.