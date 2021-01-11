Pfizer vaccine comes to Timbers of Shorewood

According to the Centers for Disease Control, residents at long-term care facilities are at particular risk of becoming infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 as well as having severe illness from the virus.
That risk is due to the communal nature of long-term care facilities and because residents are typically older adults with underlying medication conditions.
As of Nov. 6, 39% of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. were among staff and residents of long-term care facilities, according to the CDC.