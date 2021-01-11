Pfizer vaccine comes to Timbers of Shorewood

Residents and staff at The Timbers of Shorewood received the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday.

Jean Thuringer, a resident of the Timbers of Shorewood, receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Walgreens Pharmacists Leslie Jones-Hunter at Timbers of Shorewood on January 7, 2021, in Shorewood, Ill. (Photo provided)

Alden Estates of Shorewood held its first clinic for the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 28 with 100-year-old Evelyn Garofalo one of the residents who was eager to receive it.

Evelyn Garofalo, 100, received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 28 at Alden Estates of Shorewood. (Photo provided)

According to the Centers for Disease Control, residents at long-term care facilities are at particular risk of becoming infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 as well as having severe illness from the virus.

John Gregg, a resident of the Timbers of Shorewood, receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Walgreens Pharmacists Leslie Jones-Hunter at Timbers of Shorewood on January 7, 2021, in Shorewood, Ill. (Photo provided)

That risk is due to the communal nature of long-term care facilities and because residents are typically older adults with underlying medication conditions.

Juliet Vogel a resident of the Timbers of Shorewood, receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Christine Billings, Walgreens pharmacy technician, at Timbers of Shorewood on January 7, 2021, in Shorewood, Ill. (Photo provided)

As of Nov. 6, 39% of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. were among staff and residents of long-term care facilities, according to the CDC.