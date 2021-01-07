‘They’re literally heroes for what they’re doing’

Many people have opted for meal delivery since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

And many people, businesses and organizations have sent meals to local hospitals in appreciation of the health care workers.

But more than 70 nurses received a special holiday meal on Wednesday, which was delivered right to their homes – courtesy of Moe Joe’s in Plainfield.

All these nurses work directly with COVID-19 patient at Edward Hospital in Naperville, said Heather Linko, a surgical nurse at Edward Hospital who’s temporarily working with COVID patients.

“She’s just so thoughtful,” Linko said of Jamie Littel, Moe Joe’s owner. “She’s gone above and beyond what many small businesses would do.”

Although Linko didn’t receive a meal, she has an inkling what those holiday meals meant to the nurses.

Linko said Littel delivered a meal for Linko and her family when Linko – and then her family – had COVID in early December.

In fact, another of Linko’s relatives just was readmitted to the hospital on Tuesday night with COVID after being hospitalized more than week in December. But Linko still wanted to help deliver meals – and she brought five friends with her to help, too.

In fact, Linko helped coordinate communication between Littel and the nurses. Meal delivery spanned many towns and miles. Littel said she received orders for nurses living in Plainfield, Shorewood, Aurora, Naperville and Montgomery, to name a few.

Those helping to deliver the meals included employees from two other local restaurants.

Christina Kollintzas said nine employees from three of her five restaurants - Upton, George’s Restaurant in Lockport and The Metro Bar & Grill in Joliet – assisted with meal delivery.

Kollintzas said she always tries to help out where she can and delivering holiday meals that the nurses on the front lines could enjoy with their families was an important cause.

“The nurses are working so hard right now,” Kollintzas said. “They could use a little appreciation.”

Jessica Cherkus, corporation operations manager for NWB, said she was sending two employees from her Plainfield location and one form her Lemont location.

Cherkus said Plainfield businesses really try to work together to support each other.

“Jamie’s an amazing person,” Cherkus said. “She’s an inspiration to all of the us, the way she’s worked nonstop, trying to help during the pandemic.”

Littel said she also wanted to send meals to the families of COVID patients. But privacy laws made that impossible, so Little only sent food to the families of patients she personally knew, as in the case of Linko.

So then Littel decided to bless the nurses and their families with home delivery of holiday food since so many worked Christmas day and missed that time with their families.

“I couldn’t imagine being away from my kids on Christmas Day,” Little said.

As Littel formulated her plans, she estimated 30 nurses might respond. But as of Monday, more than 72 had signed up for the meals, she said.

Linko feels if the communication process hadn’t hit a few snags, that number would be close to 200.

“I’d told Jamie she should probably just limit it to the ICU, but she wanted to reach as many nurses as she could,” Linko said. “If nurses responded that lived 45 minutes away, they were getting food.”

Littel said the nurses also sent “sweet” messages of thankfulness for the meals, too.

“They’re so grateful and just so happy they’re not forgotten about, that someone is appreciating what they’re doing,” Little said. “It was just so heartwarming…they’re just the most amazing people. They’re literally heroes for what they’re doing. How could we not want to do something for them?”

Linko agreed, adding that she’s only working two 12 hour shifts and not back-to-back like some of the other nurses are working.

“So it’s easier for me,” Linko said. “Mentally, I have a little vacation.”

Linko said it’s not just working with very ill COVID patients or the fear of exposing their loved ones that is wearying for health care workers. Linko feels the way nurses must interact with COVID patients is also mentally and emotionally taxing.

For instance, even though patients are isolated, nurses can only be inside a patient’s room for 15 minutes. But it’s difficult to make a meaningful connection with patients that way, Linko said.

And many nurses, Linko included, went into nursing to make a difference for their patients.

“You can’t nurse that way now. You have to be in and out,” Linko said. “I have a hard time with that.”