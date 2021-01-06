Donate blood – attend the Super Bowl?

The Red Cross website said it must collect more than 2,700 platelet and about 12,500 blood donations for patients undergoing medical procedures and treatments.

In fact, blood is needed every two seconds in the U.S. to help patients battling injury and illness, a news release from the Red Cross said.

But as COVID-19 cases rise across the U.S., the need for convalescent plasma is also rising. In fact, Dr. Erin Goodhue, Red Cross medical director of clinical services, said hospital distributions for convalescent plasma has increased about 250% since October.

That’s because people who have recovered from COVID-19 may have antibodies in their plasma that could boost another COVID patient’s immune own system against the virus, according to the Red Cross

So American Red Cross and the National Football League teamed up to encourage people to donate whole blood or convalescent plasma. All blood types are needed.

Here’s why you should donate blood now.

If you donate blood in January, you will automatically be entered to win two tickets to next year’s Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

And if you donate by Jan. 20, you will also be automatically entered to win the Big Game at Home package, which includes a 65-inch television and a $500 gift card.

Before you donate, here are a few things you should know:

· If you don’t feel well or suspect you might have COVID-19, postpone your donation.

· Expect temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff

· Donors should schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, which is in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance, the Red Cross said.

· A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

· Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

· High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Here are upcoming donation opportunities in Will County:

9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 11, Romeoville Recreation Center, 900 W Romeo Road, Romeoville

1 to 6 p.m., Jan. 19, Assembly Hall, 1550 Plainfield Road, Joliet

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 29, Community Service Council, 440 Quadrangle Dr., Suite C, Bolingbrook

Schedule your appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or activating the Blood Scheduling Skill for Amazon Alexa.

Blood and platelet donors can also save time by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

For more details about the Super Bowl giveaway, visit redcrossblood.org/local-homepage/events/super_bowl.html.