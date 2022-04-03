Mystery Diner: East-side Knights serve up some of the best fish in Joliet

Almost 65 years ago – April 14, 1957 – 64 men founded the Knights of Columbus Holy Trinity Council No. 4400 at the former St. Stephen’s Church on Youngs Avenue in Joliet. Ten years later, members purchased its council hall at 1813 Cass St. in Joliet, where the council still holds one of the best year-round fish fries in Joliet.

For decades, the Knights of Columbus Holy Trinity Council No. 4400 on Joliet's east side has served up some of the best fish in the Will County area. (Shaw Media)

You can’t make a reservation. Be prepared to wait for a table, because this fish fry is just that popular. The mood is upbeat, and people aren’t in a hurry to leave the good food and great atmosphere.

The Knights offer a choice of four different appetizers, all for $7.95 each: mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce, onion rings, fried mushrooms and macaroni and cheese bites.

The mozzarella sticks had a crispy, well-seasoned crust and plenty of cheese inside.

They offer a choice of four appetizers at the fish fries: mozzarella sticks (shown) with marinara sauce, onion rings, fried mushrooms, and macaroni and cheese bites. (Shaw Media)

The onion rings were hot and crisply battered, enveloping just the right thickness of tender onions.

Among the appetizers are onion rings. (Shaw Media)

The fried mushroom appetizer was made with whole small mushrooms perfectly seasoned.

Fried mushrooms are one of the appetizer options. (Shaw Media)

The macaroni and cheese bites were hot and crispy on the outside and bursting with cheese on the inside.

Macaroni and cheese bites are among the appetizer choices. (Shaw Media)

Fish lovers can choose a one-, two- or three-piece fish dinner of either Alaskan cod (the Knights’ specialty, according to the menu) or Alaskan walleye. Prices are $11.50, $15.50 and $17.50 for the cod dinners, and $8.50, $11.25 and $13.75 for the walleye. Dinners come with two slices of bread, battered fries and a vinegar coleslaw.

The Knights of Columbus Holy Trinity Council No. 4400 on Joliet's east side offers a one-, two- or three-piece fish dinner of either Alaskan cod (the Knights’ specialty, according to the menu) or Alaskan walleye. Dinners come with two slices of bread, battered fries and a vinegar coleslaw. (Shaw Media)

Or you can get two pieces of either cod or walleye served on a sandwich for $12.25 and $8.75, respectively. No fries or coleslaw are served with sandwiches.

One person at my table said a star of the meal was the battered and fried cod, which was cut into generously sized pieces. The batter was light and crispy, and adhered well to the fish. Another person at the table said, “The fish was perfectly cooked,” noting the vinegar coleslaw was “tangy.”

The Knights of Columbus Holy Trinity Council No. 4400 on Joliet's east side offers a one-, two- or three-piece fish dinner of either Alaskan cod (the Knights’ specialty, according to the menu) or Alaskan walleye. Dinners come with two slices of bread, battered fries and a vinegar coleslaw. (Shaw Media)

Don’t like fish? Then try one of the Knights’ chicken dinners. I ordered a half chicken dinner for $12 (a quarter chicken dinner was not an option that night).

The half chicken dinner came with battered fries, vinegar-based coleslaw and two slices of bread. (Shaw Media)

So I shared the dark meat portions with a family member. The chicken was delicious: moist on the inside and crunchy on the outside.

Pictured are the dark meat portions of a half chicken dinner, which came with battered fries, vinegar-based coleslaw and two slices of bread. (Shaw Media)

Everything arrived hot and full of flavor. The chicken wasn’t dry – which sometimes can be the case with white meat – and the battered fries had a nice crunch and just the right amount of salt.

Battered fries were served with a half chicken dinner that also included vinegar-based coleslaw and two slices of bread. (Shaw Media)

Pictured is the vinegar-based coleslaw. (Shaw Media)

The Knights also serve shrimp dinners, combo plates of shrimp and fish, kids’ meals and family dinners, the latter for carryout only. Or you can order fish and chicken by the piece and sides a la carte.

Offered is the dine-in experience or carryout, for which one should phone ahead. There’s no delivery.

For decades, the Knights of Columbus Holy Trinity Council No. 4400 on Joliet's east side has served up some of the best fish in the Will County area. Don't like fish? Chicken options are available, too. (Shaw media)

Finally, the atmosphere was absolutely the best: loud with everyone having a good time. The service was polite and friendly, and the whole experience left me looking forward to my next fish fry.

• The Mystery Diner is an employee at Shaw Media. The diner’s identity is not revealed to the restaurant staff before or during the meal. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a story.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Knights of Columbus Holy Trinity Council No. 4400 fish fry

WHERE: 1813 E. Cass St., Joliet,

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays, and 4 to 8 p.m. Saturdays year-round

INFORMATION: Menu is online; 815-723-3827, kofc4400.com