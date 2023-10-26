The Local Scene: Ready Set Ride’s Fall Festival in Plainfield

Ready Set Ride in Plainfield is hosting a fall festival on Sunday to benefit its therapeutic riding program. The event features a petting zoo, trick-or-treating, costume contest, fall craft sale. (Shaw Media)

1. “Hocus Pocus” – Reels at the Rialto: 7 p.m. Thursday at Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. $5. Doors open at 6 p.m. Concessions available.

For information, visit RialtoSquare.com/movies or call the Rialto box office at 815-726-6600.

2. “Ravens & Revenge: From The Mind of Edgar Allan Poe”: 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday. Thursday’s performance will be at The Historic Gaylord Building, 200 W. Eighth St., Lockport. Friday and Saturday’s performance will be at the Lockport Township Building, 1463 S. Farrell Road, Lockport. $15.

For tickets and more information, visit limestonestage.org/poe.

3. Plainfield Band Boosters Annual Fall Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Plainfield High School - Central Campus, 24120 W. Fort Beggs Drive, Plainfield. Features more than 180 vendors, bake sale and hot food for purchase, including baked potatoes. Benefits District 202 bands. $5 admission. Free for ages 18 and younger.

For more information, email plainfieldcraftshow@gmail.com or call 815-577-4444 (information line only).

4. Ready Set Ride’s Fall Festival: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, 13056 Essington Road, Plainfield. The event features a petting zoo, trick-or-treating, costume contest, fall craft sale. Photography sessions available by appointment. Admission is $5, which benefits Ready Set Ride therapeutic recreation facility.

For more information, visit readysetride.org.

5. Golden Opportunity Botanical Illustration: Exhibition hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Runs through Dec. 30 at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, 25055 S. Walnut Lane, Channahon. This bilingual exhibit will explore yellow plants and pigments through illustrations created by the students and faculty of Denver Botanic Gardens’ School of Botanical Art & Illustration.

For more information, visit reconnectwithnature.org.

• Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/.