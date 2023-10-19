The Local Scene: Friends of the Joliet Public Library book sale

The Friends of the Joliet Public Library will host a book sale Saturday and Sunday at the Black Road Branch. Members of Friends get a sneak peek on Friday night. (Photo courtesy of the Joliet Public Library)

1. “The Little Prince”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Philip Lynch Theatre, Lewis University, 1 University Parkway, Romeoville. The classic story of a world-weary and disenchanted aviator who meets a mysterious, regal “little man” after his plane strands him in the Sahara desert.

For tickets and information, visit lewisu.edu/academics/theatre/plt.htm.

2. Meatloaf Dinner: 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, Hope United Methodist Church, 2506 Caton Farm Road, Joliet. Dinner includes salad, meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, dessert and beverage. Carryout available. Tickets are $15. Tickets for children younger than 10 are $8.

For more information, call 815-436-2209 or email HopeUMC.1@sbcglobal.net.

3. Trunk or Treat: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, St. Mary Immaculate Parish School, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield. Tickets are $10 each or $20 per family. Includes games, raffles and prizes.

For more information, email Mari Holmstrom at mholmstrom1228@gmail.com.

4. Friends of the Joliet Public Library book sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Joliet Public Library, 395 Black Road, Joliet. Thousands of books, as well as music, movies, audiobooks, computer games and puzzles. Members-only event for Friends of the Joliet Public Library is from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

For more information, visit jolietlibrary.org.

5. Sensory Friendly Trunk or Treat: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, 400 E. Lincoln Highway, Suite 102, New Lenox. Free autism-friendly and sensory-friendly event. This event was planned with specific needs in mind. Sensory toys instead of candy, if preferred, and nut allergy-friendly candy choices will be available. Sensory room on-site.

For information, visit newlenoxchamber.chambermaster.com.

• Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!.