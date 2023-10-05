Sample brews at Joliet Cathedral neighborhood Beer Walk

Joliet’s Cathedral Area Preservation Association will host its fourth annual beer walk Saturday.

The event runs from 1 to 6 p.m. at Joliet four backyards in the historic cathedral-area neighborhood. Tickets are $50 and are available now and up to the event, said Don Ciesielski, CAPA president.

The CAPA BEER Walk 2023 will include beer samples from local breweries and snacks at each location, Ciesielski said.

“You spend a little over an hour at each home, then rotate,” Ciesielski said in an email. “Everyone visits every home. If you are advising friends to join you, please tell them what group you are buying in. There is no ‘better’ choice. Just pick a group and go.”

However, if the group you should “buy in” a is sold out, Ciesielski said email info@capajoliet.org and “we can look at options.”

Ciesielski said in the email that, for this event, people should set aside their preferences about the styles of beer they do or do not like. Each home will provide a unique ambiance, along with an assortment of themes, activities and games to accompany the beer, according to the event’s Facebook page.

“This [event] is a blast,” Ciesielski said in the email.

Ciesielski previously said the association distributes event proceeds through the CAPA community in the form of scholarships and grants and even school book donations. He stressed that CAPA is a charity.

“We do events for local residents both paid and free and donate proceeds to causes that benefit our community at large,” Ciesielski said in the email. “This includes scholarships, book donations, senior services donations, holiday gift buying, tree planting, etc.”

IF YOU GO

WHAT: CAPA Beer Walk 2023

WHEN: 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: 515 Cornelia St., Joliet, 414 Cowles Ave., Joliet, 1211 Glenwood Ave., Joliet and 1056 Glenwood Ave. ,Joliet

TICKETS: $50. Buy at eventbrite.com.

INFORMATION: Visit capajoliet.net