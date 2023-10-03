Haunted houses in Will, Grundy counties: where to find them

Haunted houses are back in operation for the Halloween season. From not-so-scary for the young kids and the more timid to high-level frights, here are 10 good ones in Will and Grundy counties.

• Bengtson’s Pumpkin Farm Haunted Barn: Daily through Oct. 31, 13341 W 151st St., Homer Glen. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Call 708-301-3276 or visit pumpkinfarm.com.

• Count Kuhajda’s Haunted House: Weekends in October, 1112 Nicholson St., Joliet. Free, extreme home haunt. Hours vary. Call 815-722-2760 or visit facebook.com/countmarkshaunt.

• Hayride of Horror/Curse of the Bayou: 7 to 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October, Dellwood Park, 199 E. Woods Drive, Lockport. Also, line entertainment and eerie movies on a 20-foot outdoor movie screen. Food and drinks available to buy. Buy tickets at hayrideofhorror.com or curseofthebayou.com. For information, visit lockportpark.org or call 815-838-1183.

Hayride of Horror in Lockport features a hayride through haunted Dellwood Park and a walkthrough maze putting you up close to a host of frightening characters. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Lockport. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

• Heap’s Haunted Cornmaze/Moonlight Hayride: Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays through Oct. 29, 4853 US Highway 52, Minooka. Visit heapshauntedcornmaze.com.

• HellsGate Haunted House: Through Nov. 4, 3101 Canal St. (parking at 301 W. 2nd St.), Lockport. Days vary. Visit hellsgate.com.

• Not So Scary Hayride: 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 9 and Oct. 15, Dellwood Park, 199 E. Woods Drive, Lockport). Hayrides, games, face painting, live performance from Miss Jamie’s Farm, food and candy, and an appearance from the Ghostbusters! Costumes encouraged. Tickets are $10. No-onsite ticket sales. Buy tickets at lockportpark.org.

• Old Joliet Prison: Through Nov. 4, 401 Woodruff Road, Joliet. Multiple attractions. Days vary. Visit hauntedprison.com.

HellsGate Haunted House in Lockport is seen Thursday. (Eric Ginnard)

• Siegel’s Cottonwood Farms: Daily through Oct. 31, Siegel’s Cottonwood Farms, 1717250 Weber Road, Lockport. Visit ourpumpkinfarm.com.

• Spirit Escape Mansion: Through Oct. 31, Haunted Trails, 1423 N. Broadway St., Joliet. Visit spiritedescapes.com/haunted-mansion.

• The Nightmare Haunted House: Weekends, Oct. 6 through Oct. 31, 509 E. Hunter Lane, Minooka. Visit facebook.com/TheNightmareHauntedHouse.