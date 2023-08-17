5 Things to do in Will County: Butterfly Bonanza in Lockport

1. “The Blues Brothers” – Reels at the Rialto: Come watch the classic film on the big screen at 7 p.m. Thursday at Rialto Square Theatre 102 N. Chicago Street, Joliet. Ticket is $5. Doors open at 6 p.m. A bar and concessions available for buy.

For information, visit RialtoSquare.com/movies or call the Rialto box office at 815-726-6600.

2. 10th Annual Mammo-palooza: 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, St. Joseph Park, 700 Theodore St., Joliet. Live music, food, beer garden, games, raffles, 50/50. Free admission. Presented by Mammo Strong Inc., an Illinois 501(c)3 nonprofit organization created to honor the life of Mathew “Mammo” Mammosser, who lost his courageous battle with brain cancer in 2012.

For information, visit mammostrong.org.

3. Wine, Jazz & Art Festival: 3 p.m. Saturday, Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. Sip wine from local wineries, listen to live jazz music, browse creations by local artists, and enjoy food and beverage from vendors. Bring your own chairs and blankets. No outside food or drink. Tickets are $20 for wine tasting in advance ($25 at the door) or $10 without wine tasting.

For tickets and information, call 815-724-3761 or visit bicentennialpark.org,

4. 2023 Butterfly Bonanza: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Siegel’s Cottonwood Farms, Inc., 17250 S Weber Road, Lockport. Rides, play areas, beautiful gardens. Butterly release at 1 p.m. Adopt a butterfly to take home and release. First 500 guests receive free butterfly with admission.

For tickets and information, visit cottonwoodfarms.net.

5. St. Mary Magdalene Parish Picnic: noon to 9 p.m., Sunday, Croatian Cultural Club, 1503 Clement St., Joliet. Food and musical entertainment. Rain or shine.

For information, call St. Mary Magdalene Parish at 815-722-7653.

