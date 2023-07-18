Joliet library unveils youth gallery on Tuesday

Joliet’s newest art gallery will feature only works by students in Joliet Public School District 86.

This youth art gallery is located on the second floor of the Joliet Public Library’s Ottawa Street Branch in its youth services department. The community is invited to an unveiling ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“One of our core values as an organization is to act as a child’s first pathway to discovering a larger world,” Megan Millen, executive director of the Joliet Public Library, said in a news release from the library announcing the event. “We are excited about new partnerships with area schools and the opportunity to showcase talented young artists and their work to our entire community.”

Old National Bank is sponsoring the youth gallery.

“We’re excited about our new partnership,” said Mallory Hewlett, communications manager for the Joliet Public Library. “We want our community to be able to come to the library and see something different.”

Not many libraries offer this type of exhibit to its patrons, she said. Plus, now that the library is remodeled, the space is available to display student art, giving the young artists a sense of community because their work is available for viewing in their hometown, Hewlett said.

“The kids are just so proud of their art,” Hewlett said. ”We really hope to instill that confidence to keep creating and keep making art.”

Why support student art?

Bill Howard, fine arts coordinator at District 86, said the school district wanted a way to display student art and working with the Joliet Public Library was a great opportunity. Not only is the library a public space, it’s accessible, too, Howard added.

Even people who don’t have students enrolled in District 86 can come out, view the artwork and “see the great things our teachers and students are doing,” he said.

“Art is a universal language,” Howard said. “I think with the diverse community that Joliet is, it’s important for students to have the opportunity to expresses themselves and have their artwork featured in a public space. … We’re able to see what they’re thinking, what they’re putting out, and art makes the world a better place. "

Howard said the gallery will feature 19 pieces of student artwork from one particular school each month. The teachers will vet the work so that the display will include a variety of ages and themes, Howard said.

The exception to that rule is the initial display, which features 19 pieces from a recent art show in District 86, he said.

“We’re just very grateful for this opportunity to partner with the library and bring some beautiful artwork from our children to the community,” Howard said. “We’re looking forward to, hopefully, more opportunities in the future.”

Jim Rolfe. senior vice president and corporate relations officer at Old National Bank, said Bob Diedrich, Old National Bank’s market president for Will County, is also the president of the Joliet Grade Schools Foundation for Educational Excellence, which led to the library partnership.

“He recommended we do this, and I don’t think anyone would argue with it,” Rolfe said. “Because the arts are very important. … Giving the students the opportunity to participate in something like that could result in one of them becoming a significantly renowned artist in the future.”

The Joliet Public Library is also “part of the historic value of what Joliet has,” he said, “and we like to support that when we can.”

Diedrich said in the news release that he looks forward to the “youth in our community spending endless hours, enjoying the gallery at the library.”

Rolfe said he is looking forward to attending the unveiling Tuesday evening.

“I doodle a little bit,” Rolfe said. “But these are artists.”

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Unveiling of new youth art gallery

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

WHERE: Joliet Public Library, 150 N. Ottawa St., Joliet

INFO: Call 815-740-2660 or visit jolietlibrary.org.