5 Things to do in Will County: Taco Fest in New Lenox

1 Concerts on the Hil: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park & Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet. Jazz Night features Sam Burns jazz quartet. Bring blankets and chairs for hill seating. Concessions and cash bar available. Picnic baskets welcomed. No alcohol. Free parking.

For information, visit bicentennialpark.org or call 815-724-3761.

2 Movie in Settlers’ Park: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Settlers’ Park, 24403 W. Lockport St., Plainfield. The movie “The Bad Guys” (PG, 100 minutes) will be shown on a 20-foot inflatable screen. Terraced seating is available. Attendees encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and bug spray.

For information, visit plainfieldil.gov.

3 Free Pup Ice Cream PAWscape: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Bentley’s Pet Stuff, 1504 Essington Road, Joliet. Serving free, pet-friendly ice cream all day. Plus, enter to win a store gift card.

For information, visit facebook.com/BentleysPetStuffJoliet/events.

4 Food Fight – Taco Fest: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, New Lenox Village Commons. See which local restaurants and food trucks can create the best taco. Free admission. Tacos for sale from each vendor for $5 each. Guests are encouraged (but not required) to bring a donation for the New Lenox Township Food Pantry in exchange for a voting slip. Also live music, contests, kids activities.

For the full lineup and information, visit newlenox.net.

5 iFest 2023: International Festival of Cultures: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday in Bolingbrook, Village of Bolingbrook Festival Grounds and Performing Arts Center, 375 W. Briarcliff Road, Bolingbrook. Free admission, parking, entertainment. Family friendly activities, cultural experiences, international cuisine.

For information, visit bolingbrook.com/ifest.

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!/.