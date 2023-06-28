5 Things to do in Will County: Joliet Slammers Military Appreciation Night

1. Rockin’ The Ville PRIDE: 6 to 9 p.m., Thursday, Deer Crossing Park 1050 West Romeo Road, Romeoville. Pride celebration begins at 6 p.m. Radio Gaga will perform hits of Lady Gaga and Queen at 7 p.m. Concessions available. Playground open to general public. No pets, smoking or glass bottles. Coolers and bags subject to inspection. All park rules apply.

For information, visit the events calendar at romeoville.org.

2. Movies in the Park: 8 p.m. Friday, Theodore Crossings Park, Cambria Drive, Joliet. Featured film is “Turning Red.” Movie begins at dusk on a giant inflatable movie screen. Family friendly. Free. Bring own blankets and snacks. In case of inclement weather, the movie will be cancelled.

For information, visit the events calendar at jolietpark.org.

3. Joliet Slammers Military Appreciation Night: 6:05 p.m., Saturday, Duly Health and Care Field, 1 Mayor Art Schultz Drive, Joliet. All active and veteran military personnel may redeem a free ticket by calling 815-722-2287.

For information, visit jolietslammers.com.

4. Eddie Griffin: 8 p.m. Friday, Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. American standup comedian and actor. For tickets and information, visit rialtosquare.com/events or call the Rialto box office at 815-726-6600.

For information about Eddie Griffin, visit eddiegriffin.com.

5. Fish Tales Photo Contest: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday through Thursday, Aug. 31, at Monee Reservoir, Monee Township. The Forest Preserve District of Will County invites you to register your catch with a photo submission. One $50 forest preserve gift card winner will be drawn at random from submissions in each of three categories: catfish, bass and panfish. Winners will be notified Sept. 1. Free, all ages.

For information, visit the events calendar at reconnectwithnature.org.

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!/.