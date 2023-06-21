5 Things to do in Will County: Taste of Joliet is Friday, Saturday, Sunday

1. Art Reception with artist Rita Dianni-Kaleel: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Lewis University, Brent and Jean Wadsworth Family Gallery, Romeoville. The series, “Lifethread,” is Dianni-Kaleel’s personal journey. The series is intended to be interpreted by viewers so they can create their own stories. The exhibit will be on display through August 11. For more I formation, visit lewisu.edu.

2. “The Sandlot” – Reels at the Rialto: Come watch ‘The Sandlot” on the big screen at 7 p.m. Thursday at Rialto Square Theatre 102 N. Chicago Street, Joliet. $5. Doors open at 6 p.m. An organ concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. A bar and concessions available to buy. For information, visit RialtoSquare.com/movies or call the Rialto box office at 815-726-6600.

3. Taste of Joliet: 3 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m., Sunday, Joliet Memorial Stadium, 3000 W. Jefferson St. Joliet. Live music, food vendors and carnival. For tickets, full schedule of events and more information, visit tasteofjoliet.com.

4. Pokemon Fest!: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Joliet Public Library, 3395 Black Road, Joliet. Join Joliet Public Library trainers and hunt Pokemon in the wild, both digitally and in person. Make a Pokemon button, take photos with a live Pokemon character and enjoy a sweet treat. Registration not required. For more information, visit this event at jolietlibrary.org.

5. I Remember Al Baskin & Mark Shale - Joliet Talks: 1 p.m. Sunday, Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N Ottawa St. Joliet. Local historian Mary Beth Gannon will discuss the Joliet history of Mark Shale & Al Baskin and their legendary businesses and families. Free admission. For more information, visit jolietmuseum.org or call 815-723-5201.

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!/.