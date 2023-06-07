5 Things to do in Will County: Lockport’s Old Canal Days is Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

1. Old Canal Days: 5 to 11:30 p.m. Thursday, 5 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Fireworks begin 9:30 p.m. Sunday, downtown Lockport. Carnival, food trucks, craft vendors, beer garden, wine tent, live music.

For information, visit oldcanaldays.com.

2. Lemont’s 150th Anniversary Celebration: Lemont 150th Commemoration is 1:30 to 3 p.m., Friday, 322 Main St, Lemont. Features include an anniversary proclamation, speakers, dedication to the future Village Green park treats and giveaways. In the event of rain, location is the Village Hall boardroom at 418 Main St. Lemont. Lemont’s 150th Anniversary Fest is 1 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Front St, Lemont. Food (ethnic and American), live entertainment, including Lemont High School Band, Lithuanian folk dancers, Slovenian Youth Group Marela Dancers, Irish dancers; pierogi-eating contest, children’s entertainment, carnival games, mining rocks activity, competitions, raffles, photo opportunities with Mr. Lincoln and Lemont’s 150th anniversary photo booth.

For information, visit lemont150.com.

3. Salsa Fest: 5:30 to 10 p.m., Friday, City Center, Joliet. Free salsa tastings, bi-lingual DJ entertainment, salsa dance instruction and a performance by Latin Satin Soul band. Food and beverages will be available to buy. This includes a margarita truck and beer. Bring a lawn chair to enjoy the band from 8 to 10 p.m.

For information, visit jolietccp.com/salsa.

4. Rooftop Concert featuring the Steep Water Band: 7 p.m., Friday, Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N Ottawa St., Joliet. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are $8 for museum members and $10 for the general public.

To register and for information, visit jolietmuseum.org.

5. Shorewood BBQ & Brews: noon Saturday, 1 Towne Center Blvd, Shorewood. Live entertainment, local breweries and food vendors.

For information, visit vil.shorewood.il.us.

