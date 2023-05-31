5 Things to do in Will County: Joliet’s Star Wars Day is Saturday

1. Hello Summer!: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Encore Resale Shop at Silver Cross Hospital campus, 710 Cedar Crossings Drive, New Lenox. Summer merchandise for sale. Encore Shop operated by the advisory board of Silver Cross Hospital volunteers. For more information, call 815-300-7642

2. New Orleans North: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, downtown Joliet at the intersection of N. Chicago and Van Buren streets. Features include live musical entertainment, Hurricane drinks, street performers, and local artist and vendors. Outdoor event will take place rain or shine. 21 and up. No pets. $10 in advance online and $20 at the gate. For tickets and information, visit jolietchamber.com/new-orleans-north.

3. LockRocks Free Concert Series: 6:30 to 11 p.m., Friday, Dellwood Park, 199 E. Woods Drive, Lockport. Music by SunFallen (rock music, covers and original music) and The Country Night. Beer and food available. For more information, visit lockportpark.org.

4. Star Wars Day: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Downtown Joliet. The costumed character parade kicks off at 11 am in front of the Will County Office Building, 302 N. Chicago St. Also games, food vendors, Artist and Author Alley and merchandise vendors. For more information, visit jolietlibrary.org/en/star-wars-day.

5. Farmers Market: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Plainfield Public Library parking lot, 15025 S Illinois St. in Plainfield. Features locally grown produce. For information, visit plainfieldil.gov.

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!/.