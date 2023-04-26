Spring book sale this weekend at Joliet Public Library Black Road branch

The Friends of the Joliet Public Library will host its Spring Book Sale Saturday and Sunday at the Black Road Branch.

The sale is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at 3395 Black Road in Joliet.

In addition to thousands of books, bargain hunters can pick up deals in computer games, movies, music and puzzles, according to a news release from the Joliet Public Library.

On Sunday, the Friends will provide a bag for patrons to fill up with the items of their choice for just $3, the Joliet Public Library said.

Members of the Friends of the Joliet Public Library may pop into the library from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, the Joliet Public Library said. Not a member? Join at the door, the Joliet Public Library said, and come on in.

The Friends hold book sales several times a year at the Black Road branch and the Ottawa Street branch, the Joliet Public Library said.

Proceeds from the Spring Book Sale help fund literacy programs and “other beneficial events at the Joliet Public Library,” the library said.

For more information, visit jolietlibrary.org/en/friends or call 815-846-3124.