Dave Mason’s ‘Endangered Species’ tour coming to Joliet theater in May

Hear the term, “endangered species” and most minds veer to wildlife.

But in the case of 76-year-old singer-songwriter and guitarist Dave Mason, “endangered species” is the name of his current tour.

“Well, it’s a little bit tongue-in-cheek, you know?” Mason said. “Basically, there were lot of people – Christine McVie and Jeff Beck – people from my era pass away this year…and on May 10, I’ll be 77. So, you know, I’m an endangered species.”

As part of the “Endangered Species” tour, Mason and Southern rock band The Outlaws will perform at the Rialto Square Theatre on May 24.

Lineup for the concert includes Dave Mason (guitars and vocals), Marty Fera (percussion), Tony Patler (keys and vocals), Johnne Sambataro (guitar and vocals) and Ray Cardwell (bass and vocals).

Mason said he’s performed shows with The Outlaws in the past, so it promises to be a satisfying show, he said.

“Most of the shows that I do are pretty much by myself, maybe with an acoustic opening, so I think it gives added value for the fans, for people who love music,” Mason said.

Longtime Mason fans will remember him from the English rock band, Traffic. Mason said people who love music will enjoy the show because it’s “the real deal” when it comes to good music.

“In a world that’s becoming more and more illusionary, I guess we’re a little safe haven of reality,” Mason said. “What I do is authentic, so authenticity is relatable to any age. And that never goes away.”

Mason likens folks who return to his concerts to foodies who patronize certain restaurants for their signature foods.

“They have something nobody else has and they do it better than anyone,” Mason said of those restaurants. “So familiarity is important.”

A guitar-player most of his life, Mason had founded two bands by age 15 (The Deep Feeling and The Hellions), teamed with up Steve Winwood, Jim Capaldi, and Chris Wood to form the band traffic by age 18 and “penned the song “Feelin’ Alright” by age 19, a song that “cemented” the legacy of both Mason and traffic, Mason’s website said.

“I was pretty much an only child and so I had to find ways to amuse myself,” Mason said.

In 1969, Mason left Traffic in 1969 to pursue a solo career in the U.S. He’s since written more than over 100 songs and had three gold albums (“Alone Together,” “Dave Mason” and “Mariposa De Oro”) and one platinum album (“Let It Flow”), which featured the Top 10 single “We Just Disagree,” Mason’s website said.’

Still, Mason doesn’t rest on his past successes. Mason said his goal is to make each concert the best one yet, he said.

“The band and I, essentially, as much as we’re there to entertain other people and play our music, we’re there to entertain ourselves,” Mason said. “We’re all working musicians and we take pride in what we do.”

Mason, while he pokes a little fun at himself with “endangered species,” has no desire to reverse his career clock.

“I have a lifetime of experience that I did not have when I was younger,” Mason said. “What I do is as much a craft as it is an art. So the voice, hopefully, when it’s in good shape, is more mature than it was.”

Mason said he doesn’t record much new music anymore (“It’s so hard to get it heard,” he said), but he is “resurrecting” a few Traffic songs with Joe Bonamassa, whom Mason called “a great guitarist,” and that recording should be available in a few months, Mason said.

“It’s really cook,” Mason said. “I’m very proud of it.”

Although Mason said he’s a private person, he’ll soon release his memoir called, “Only You Know and I Know,” which he co-wrote with Chris Epting, my co-pilot that “should pretty much answer anyone’s questions,” Mason said.

Still – people might be curious how Mason maintained a vibrant music career, even following a pandemic. The answer is simple. Mason loves what he does and kept doing it, even during hardships.

“Anybody who can make it through this life should get an award,” Mason said with a laugh. “You know, everybody has their ups and downs, trials and what nots…but if you’re going to spend your life on the road like me, you better be flexible or learn to be flexible.”

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Dave Mason With Special Guests The Outlaws

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. May 24

WHERE: Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St. Joliet

TICKETS: Visit rialtosquare.com/events or call 815-726-6600.

INFO: Visit davemasonmusic.com and outlawsmusic.com.

KNOW MORE

According to Dave Mason’s website, Mason’s work is featured on “numerous gold and platinum albums” such as the following:

· Jimi Hendrix “Electric Ladyland” album, two songs: “All Along The Watchtower” (acoustic guitar) and “Crosstown Traffic” (vocals)

· George Harrison “All Thing Must Pass” album: various tracks

· The Rolling Stones “Beggars Banquet” album, one song: “Street Fighting Man” (shehnai and mellotron)

· Paul McCartney and Wings “Venus And Mars” album, one song: “Listen To What The Man Said” (guitar)

· Graham Nash “Songs For Beginners”

· David Crosby & Graham Nash, Graham Nash David Crosby

· Dave Mason & Cass Elliot (Mamas & Papas) “Dave Mason & Cass Elliot” albu,

· The Spencer Davis Group vocals on three songs: “Somebody Help Me,” “Gimme Some Lovin’” and “I’m A Man” (vocals)

· Fleetwood Mac “Time” album: guitar, vocals

· Eric Clapton “Crossroads” album: guitar