5 Things to do in Will County: buy, sell, trade sneakers at Joliet convention

1. ILLUMINATE Lockport Ribbon Cutting: 8 p.m., Friday, Norton Building, 201 West 10th St. Lockport. ILLUMINATE features a lighted projection of art on the North side of the Norton Building, covering almost 4,000 feet. Premiere showing of “The History of the I & M Canal”, “Reign of the Umbrella Man” and other community short films. For more information, visit facebook.com/cityoflockport.

2. Joliet Symphony Orchestra: A Conversation about Us: Concert begins 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the University of St. Francis’ Moser Performing Arts Center, 500 Wilcox St. in Joliet. Guest soloist is pianist Jiafeng Yan. Music by Music by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Florence Price, José Elisando, and a special performance of Camille Saint-Saens’ remarkable piano concerto. For tickets and information, visit stfrancis.edu/music-at-moser.

3. Shots & Giggles live comedy: Show starts 8 p.m., Saturday, Joliet Bakery Deli & Liquors Inc., Joliet Bakery Deli & Liquors. Free laughs and free doughnuts. Lineup includes Dan McCarty, Matthew Torres, Lindsey Shaw, Tom Filline, Xavier Lamont. For more information, call 815-723-8210 or email thedrunkendonutjoliet@gmail.com.

4. Frankfort Country Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, downtown Frankfort. Nearly 60 vendors will sell produce, cut flowers, plants, honey, meat, poultry, seafood, dairy, baked goods, canned goods and hot foods. For parking information and vendor list, visit frankfortil.org/residents/special_events/index.php.

5, Joliet Kreamers Sneaker Event: This sneaker convention for buying, selling and trading sneakers and streetwear will be held noon Sunday at the Joliet Central High School field house, 201 E Jefferson St. in Joliet. Features also include raffles, music and food trucks. Admission is $20 at the door. For more information, contact Tyrell at 815-999-1958 or JolietKreamers@gmail.com.

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!.