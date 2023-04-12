5 Things to do in Will County: ‘Meet’ Louis Jolliet this weekend

1. Skip Griparis Meets The Beatles: Singer, guitarist and impressionist Skip Griparis will recreate memorable Beatles songs at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre in Joliet, 201 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet. Tickets are $15. Purchase at the door, at bicentennialpark.org or call 815-724-3761.

2. S.T.E.M. Fest 2023: White Oak Library District will host S.T.E.M. Fest 2023 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at its Romeoville Branch library at 201 Normantown Road. Families, scout troops, teachers, and students of all ages can enjoy a free day of exploring science. Features include hands-on activities and demonstrations from Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics leaders and innovators. For a full list of vendors, visit whiteoaklibrary.org/index.php?page=stem-fest.

3. Louis Jolliet: A Solid Path Through Water: Lifelong Joliet resident Jim Healy will present “Louis Jolliet: A Solid Path Through Water” at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre in Joliet, 201 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet. Healy wrote this one-man, one-act, one-hour to commemorate the 350th anniversary of Louis Jolliet and Father Jacques Marquette’s expedition and voyage down the Mississippi River in 1673. Cost is $20 for April 15 performance, which includes two complimentary drinks and cash bar, light refreshments, live music, meet and greet. All ticket sales benefit Bicentennial Park’s cultural arts programs. Purchase at bicentennialpark.org or call 815-724-3761. April 16 performance is free. Concessions available for purchase.

4. You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown (Revised): Enjoy this classic musical version of Charles Schulz’s beloved comic strip at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 Sunday at Lewis University’s Philip Lynch Theatre, 1 University Pkwy in Romeoville. Tickets are $15. Purchase at lewisu.edu/academics/theatre/currentseason.htm.

5. Pancake Breakfast: The Knights of Columbus Good Shepherd Council #5573 are hosting a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday at St. Mary Immaculate Parish, 15629 S. Rt. 59 in Plainfield. Menu includes pancakes, sausage links and scrambled eggs. coffee, milk and juice. Free. Donations appreciated. For more information, contact Thomas Krepelka at 708-218-5733 or tpkrepelka@aol.com with any questions.

