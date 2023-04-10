Joliet’s Visitation and Aid to hold spring brunch on May 7

Tickets are now available for the Visitation and Aid Society of Joliet’s annual “Spring Elegance Brunch.”

The brunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 7 at the Renaissance Center, 214 North Ottawa St. in Joliet.

Highlights include food, drinks and raffles. Tickets are $75.

The Visitation and Aid Society, which began in 1889, is a nonprofit organization that helps Joliet area people in need, according to a news release from Visitation and Aid.

Over the holidays, the Visitation and Aid Society provided 240 holiday meals and gifts for families in Joliet Public Schools District 86, totaling more than $24,000, according to the release.

The Visitation and Aid Society also helps various food banks, homeless shelters, outreach programs and individuals in the Joliet area, according to the release.

Visitation and Aid is able to provide this support through its fundraising efforts, according to the release.

To buy tickets to the “Spring Elegance Brunch,” call 815-462-0684.

For information, visit visitationandaidsocietyofjoliet.com.