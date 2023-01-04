5 Things to do in Will County: plenty of live music to start 2023

The Forest Preserve District of Will County will host Bonne Année: A New Year Celebration! From 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday inside the Isle a la Cache Museum, 501 E. Romeo Road, Romeoville. Celebrate 2023 in the style of a 1759 French-Canadian fur trader with stories and games of Illinois Country, warm drinks around a fire and making a vintage French craft. (Alex Ortiz)