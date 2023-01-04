5 Things to do in Will County: plenty of live music to start 2023

1) The Black Dog Vinyl Café will host an acoustic open mic at 7 p.m. Friday at 16108 Illinois Route 59, Plainfield. Black Dog Vinyl Café has thousands of used LPs and CDs and, hundreds of new LPs, 45s and cassette tapes. Recordings represent a wide variety of genres, styles and decades. For more information, visit blackdogvinylcafe.com.
2) The Koop will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Nik & Ivy Brewing Co., 1026 State St. in Lockport. The Koop performs acoustic melodies of rock, pop, country, folk and soul. For more information, visit The Koop on Facebook and nikivybrewing.com.
3) The Commodores will perform at the Rialto Square Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The popular rhythm and blues, pop and funk band has spanned decades and sold 70 million records. The Rialto Square Theatre is at 102 N. Chicago St. in Joliet. For tickets and information, visit rialtosquare.com/events or call the Rialto box office at 815-726-6600.
4) The Forest Preserve District of Will County will host Bonne Année: A New Year Celebration! From 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday inside the Isle a la Cache Museum, 501 E. Romeo Road, Romeoville. Celebrate 2023 in the style of a 1759 French-Canadian fur trader with stories and games of Illinois Country, warm drinks around a fire and making a vintage French craft. Ages 6 and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Free. Registration required by Thursday. Call 815-886-1467 or visit reconnectwithnature.org.
5) The Jesse Perez Experience will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at The Studio, 900 S. State St. in Lockport. Local acoustic guitarist and sing will perform favorite songs. For more information, visit The Jesse Perez Experience on Facebook and studiolockport.com.
• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!.