5 Things to do in Will County: Celebrate the holidays with music, classic movie.

1) Come out to see “The Mall Messiah” presents “a contemporary story of an old message, with the love of God at the heart of it all,” according to the GSW Network, which produced it Show times for “The Mall Messiah” are 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16, 3 and 8 p.m. Dec. 17, and 4 to 6 and 8 to 10 p.m. Dec. 18. All shows will be performed at the St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church of Joliet at 1414 S. Briggs St. in Joliet. Tickets to this all-age show are free, whether attendees claim them online or in person. For tickets and more information, visit gsw.network.

2) The Forest Preserve District of Will County will host “Soup-er Chili – Hike to Whalon Lake” from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Hidden Oaks Nature Center, Bolingbrook. Wear hiking boots. Bring a mug and a can of non-cream soup or chili to add to the two pots on the fire. Soup and chili will simmer over an open flame while participants hike to Whalon Lake. Free, ages 10 or older. Register by Friday at reconnectwithnature.org or call 815-722-4121.

3) The Joliet Drama Guild will present “Little Women” at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet. The play interweaves the lives of Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy, March and Laurie, the boy next door. All action is contained on one set. For tickets and information, visit bicentennialpark.org.

4) Tim Placher of Joliet is bringing more than 20 area musicians, performers and touring friends to the MAR Theatre in Wilmington for a “A Merry MAR-y Christmas Show!”. Doors open 6 p.m. The show begins at 7 p.m. The MAR Theater is located at 121 S. Main St., Wilmington. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 12 and under. Tickets are available online and at the door. Part of the proceeds benefit the Kuzma Care Cottage, a local charity that helps people in need in the 60481 zip code. Purchase tickets online at martheater.ticketspice.com/a-merry-mar-y-christmas-show.

5) The Rialto Square Theatre will show the holiday movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 1 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $5 at the box office on the day of the event. Bar and concessions will be available. The Rialto Square Theatre is at 102 N. Chicago St. in Joliet. For tickets and information, visit rialtosquare.com/events or call the Rialto box office at 815-726-6600.

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!.