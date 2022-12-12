Lockport celebrated its new StoryWalk and 2 murals on Saturday

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Saturday at Lockport’s Central Square to celebrate the next step in the city’s commitment to revitalization through art.
The ceremony commemorated the completion of Lockport’s StoryWalk and the unveiling of two new murals, which Lockport Mayor Steve Streit and owner of Oh! Design Group created.
The city of Lockport, White Oak Library District and the Lockport Summer Art Series committee hosted the celebration.
Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, created the StoryWalk and then collaborated with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library to develop it, according to a news release from the city of Lockport.
The Lockport StoryWalk is located in Central Square at 222 E. 9th St. StoryWalk is also present in all 50 states and 14 countries, too, the release said.
Scott Pointon, director of the White Oak Library District, said in the release that he’s excited to bring StoryWalk to Lockport and Wendy Strait, chair of the Lockport Summer Arts committee, echoed those sentiments in the release.
“Activities that get kids reading and also promote family time are hugely important,” Pointer said in the release. “I am sure our residents will enjoy this for many years to come.”
StoryWalk “blends the enjoyment of family-friendly reading with the advantages of being active outdoors,” according to a news release from the city of Lockport and the White Oak Library District.
Visitors stroll from holder to holder, which hold the pages of a children’s book. The White Oak Library plans to change out the book four times a year and list the current title on its website. “Little Elliot, Fall Friends” by Mike Curato is the book currently displayed.
Five years ago, Steve Streit drew inspiration from the old “ghost murals” – nostalgic advertisements on the exterior of old buildings that are “very Americana,” he said – to create three graphic murals that were framed and placed at three different locations off State Street.
Bettenhausen Automotive and Homer Tree Service sponsored the new murals. The first combines a Bettenhausen Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, and an homage to Route 66. The second keeps the motorcycle theme, Steven Streit said.