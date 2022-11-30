5 Things to do in Will County: Holiday-themed live performances, festivals, concert

1) “A Christmas Carol” radio play adaptation will have performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Lewis University’s Philip Lynch Theatre. In the spirit of a 1940s radio broadcast, the show features vintage commercials, live sound effects and musical underscoring. A handful of actors bring dozens of characters to life. Ticket purchases are $13 for an adult and $12 for students and seniors. Lewis students pay $3 with an ID. Running time is approximately 75 minutes. For tickets and more information, visit lewisu.edu/academics/theatre/currentseason.htm.

2) The 46th Festival of the Gnomes, a live 90-minute show for all ages, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet. Tickets are $5 each. Lobby doors open 1 p.m. for the Gnome Gift Shop, Cookie Factory and “Tavern on the Bricks.” First year at the festival? Be sure to get a gnome cap. Returning? Get a free tassel sewn to the cap to commemorate another gnome year. For tickets and information for both events, visit bicentennialpark.org/upcomingevents. Tickets are also available at the park office and at the door until sold out. For information, call 815-724-3761 or email bipark@joliet.gov.

3) Shorewood Holiday Market – 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, One Towne Center Blvd., Shorewood. More than 40 local vendors, hayrack, tree lighting (Friday), family friendly entertainment, Olaf and Olde Towne Carolers (Saturday), Santa, Mrs. Claus, live reindeer (Sunday), mulled wine and craft beer, tacos, sausages, roasted nuts, barbecue. For information, visit vil.shorewood.il.us.

4) Holiday Lights Festival – 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 1050 W. Romeo Road, Romeoville. Variety of outdoor festivities including characters, live entertainment, photos with Santa and food vendors. Registration required for photos with Santa. For information and to register, visit romeoville.org/1202/Holiday-Lights-Festival.

5) Christmas at the Motherhouse: “Christmas Around the World” will feature The Claritas Master Chorale and USF Schola Cantorum. The concert will be held Saturday at 7:15 pm at the University of St. Francis’ St. Joseph Chapel. The chapel is on the second floor of the USF Motherhouse at 520 Plainfield Road, Joliet. Hear works by Costeley, DesAmours, Johanssen-Werner, Rutter, Mathias and Nelhybel. Donations accepted. For more information, visit stfrancis.edu/music-at-moser.

