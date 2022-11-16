5 Things to do in Will County: Christmas market features nearly 200 vendors

1) Three high schools at District 202 are hosting plays this weekend. Plainfield North High School will present “Little Women” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for students, staff, and seniors. PNHS is at 12005 S. 248th Ave., Plainfield. Buy tickets at pnhs.psd202.org or by calling 815-609-8506. Plainfield High School - Central Campus will present “A Christmas Story” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. PHSCC is at 24120 W. Fort Beggs Drive, Plainfield. For more information, call PHSCC at 815-436-3200. Plainfield East High School will present “James and the Giant Peach” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $8 adults, $5 for staff and students, senior citizens, and children younger than 5. PEHS is at 12001 S. Naperville Road, Plainfield. Tickets will be available at pehs-fall-play.ticketleap.com/james/ or at the door.

2) The 51st Annual Christmas Crossroads Handmade Market presented by the Lockport Woman’s Club will be held 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Lockport East High School fieldhouse, 1333 E 7th St. Lockport. Event includes more than 170 artisans, crafters and makers. Adult admission is $5. Kids 12 and under are free. Collected proceeds support the philanthropic efforts of LWC. Free parking, free shuttle. food vendors. ADA accessible. No strollers (due to tight spaces and breakable items.

3) For the Records: A Vinyl Swap will be held 2 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at The Strange & Unusual Gallery, 34 Clinton St. in Joliet. Buy/sell/trade vinyl from all decades and genres with other local vinyl enthusiasts and check out merchandise from local vendors and artists. DJ Slinky will spin live. Light snacks. Bring your own beverage. For more information, visit strangeandunusual.hopestreetwoodworks.com.

4) Enjoy the “‘60s Dance Party at the Cro Club!” at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Croatian Cultural Club, 1503 Clement St. Joliet. Shindig will perform music from the 1960s. Venue has huge dance floor. Open to the public. No cover charge. For more information about Shindig, visit shindigband.com.

5) Gallery Seven is hosting an exhibit of the work of ceramic artist Anne Maraviglia through Dec. 4. All pieces in the exhibit are for sale. Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Gallery Seven is located inside the Gaylord Building, 200 W. 8th St. Ste 200, Lockport. For more information, call 815-483-4310 or visit galleryseven.net.

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!.