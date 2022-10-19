5 Things to do in Will County: craft and vendor fairs, jewelry and evening bag fundraiser

1) The Forest Preserve District of Will County will host a turtle party for reptile awareness from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Learn about the forest preserve’s resident turtles and celebrate them on National Reptile Awareness Day with music, turtle games and crafts. Free, all ages.
Register by Thursday at reconnectwithnature.org.
2) The First Presbyterian Church of Joliet will host a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church, 805 Western Ave. in Joliet. More than 30 crafters and venders. Concessions. Special prize drawing. $2 admission. Kids 12 and under are free.
For information, call 815-727-9259.
3) Trinity Lutheran Church New Lenox will hold its annual craft and vendor fair from 9 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the church, 508 N. Cedar Road in New Lenox. Free admission. Raffle and bake sale Proceeds benefit the church’s youth.
4) The Ingalls Park Ladies Auxiliary will host a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Dinner includes spaghetti, bread and butter and salad for $12. Dessert is extra. Dine-in or carryout. The Ingalls Park Athletic Club is located at 20 N Park Road, Joliet. Call 815-727-7217.
5) White Oak Library Foundation will host a jewelry and evening bag fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Lockport Branch Library, 121 E. 8th St. More than 4,000 pieces of gently used costume and vintage jewelry along with dozens of evening bags will be available for sale. Most earrings and bracelets, necklaces, rings, brooches, and assorted bling are priced at $1. or $2. Hundreds of jewelry bits and pieces cost as little as 25 cents each. High quality jewelry and vintage bags are priced $20 to $200. Cash, credit, and debit cards will be accepted.
For information, email legacy@wofound.org or visit wofound.org/ways-to-give.htm.
• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!.