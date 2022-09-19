September 19, 2022
Hundreds celebrate Latino music and food in downtown Joliet on Saturday.

The Latino Music and Food Fest was held the day after Mexican Independence Day.

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

Visitors enjoy the food and music at the Latino Music and Food Fest in downtown Joliet on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

Liz Miranda and her husband Enrique Miranda, both of Joliet came out to the Latino Music and Food Fest because Enrique was a little hungry, Liz said with a smile.

Enrique agreed and said he ordered some tacos.

“I liked them,” he said.

The Joliet Latino Economic Development Association hosted Saturday’s Latino Music and Food Fest in with eight hours of music, food, a mechanical bull and more than 40 vendors at Van Buren Plaza in downtown Joliet.

Joliet Latino Festival A boy rides the mechanical bull at the Latino Music and Food Fest in downtown Joliet on Saturday, Sept 17, 2022. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

Jonathan Butler, 16, of Joliet, was there with his family and having a good time.

“I’m just walking around eating food, looking at the shops,” Butler said.

Joliet Latino Festival Funnel cakes are being cooked at the Latino Music and Food Fest in downtown Joliet on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

Butler recommended the funnel cakes.

The Latino Music and Food Fest was held the day after Mexican Independence Day, the kick-off to Hispanic Heritage Month.

Joliet Latino Festival Horchatas are being prepared at the Latino Music and Food Fest in downtown Joliet on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

A Grito de Dolores ceremony to commemorate Mexican Independence Day featured the Mexican Consulate in Chicago.

Ana Perez was passing out flyers to Golden Stars Casa De La Cultura, which just opened at 225 E. Clinton St. in Joliet.

Perez said the organization offers free classes motivation, guitar, Spanish and Mexican dance, to name a few.

Joliet Latino Festival A couple dances at the Latino Music and Food Fest in downtown Joliet on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

“I love to dance,” Perez said. “I love my culture. I was born in Mexico and remember dancing in school. I just want to share it.”

The headline act at Latino Music and Food Fest was Dareyes de la Sierra, a popular norteño group from Sonora in Mexico.

Joliet Latino Festival Sonore Norena performs at the Latino Music and Food Fest in downtown Joliet on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

Other bands included ChiOax from Chicago, Tamanaco Tambor, which plays Venezuelan percussion music, and Sangre Norteña.

Local bands included, Mariachi Comunidad and Empresso 815. Performers included the dance group Ballet Folklorico de Chicago.

Isabel Zavala of Joliet was hanging out listening to the music, and waiting for her cousin, who recommended the fest to her.

“All the food smells so good,” Zavala said.

Joliet Latino Festival A customer is served a funnel cake at the Latino Music and Food Fest in downtown Joliet on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

Kelly Rohder-Tonelli, executive director of communications and marketing at Joliet Junior College, was there with a booth, too. Rohder-Tonelli chatted with people who stopped by the booth and handed out JJC literature.

“I’m thrilled to be here,” Rhoder-Tonelli said. “I’ve made some awesome connections.”

Rhoder-Tonelli said JJC alumni also stopped by the booth simply to say, “Hi.”

“I had an 84-year-old who stopped and said, ‘I graduated from JJC,’” Rhoder-Tonelli said.

Joliet Latino Festival A vendor sells goods at the Latino Music and Food Fest in downtown Joliet on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Gary E Duncan Sr)