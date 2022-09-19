Hundreds celebrate Latino music and food in downtown Joliet on Saturday.

Liz Miranda and her husband Enrique Miranda, both of Joliet came out to the Latino Music and Food Fest because Enrique was a little hungry, Liz said with a smile.
Enrique agreed and said he ordered some tacos.
“I liked them,” he said.
The Joliet Latino Economic Development Association hosted Saturday’s Latino Music and Food Fest in with eight hours of music, food, a mechanical bull and more than 40 vendors at Van Buren Plaza in downtown Joliet.
Jonathan Butler, 16, of Joliet, was there with his family and having a good time.
“I’m just walking around eating food, looking at the shops,” Butler said.
Butler recommended the funnel cakes.
The Latino Music and Food Fest was held the day after Mexican Independence Day, the kick-off to Hispanic Heritage Month.
A Grito de Dolores ceremony to commemorate Mexican Independence Day featured the Mexican Consulate in Chicago.
Ana Perez was passing out flyers to Golden Stars Casa De La Cultura, which just opened at 225 E. Clinton St. in Joliet.
Perez said the organization offers free classes motivation, guitar, Spanish and Mexican dance, to name a few.
“I love to dance,” Perez said. “I love my culture. I was born in Mexico and remember dancing in school. I just want to share it.”
The headline act at Latino Music and Food Fest was Dareyes de la Sierra, a popular norteño group from Sonora in Mexico.
Other bands included ChiOax from Chicago, Tamanaco Tambor, which plays Venezuelan percussion music, and Sangre Norteña.
Local bands included, Mariachi Comunidad and Empresso 815. Performers included the dance group Ballet Folklorico de Chicago.
Isabel Zavala of Joliet was hanging out listening to the music, and waiting for her cousin, who recommended the fest to her.
“All the food smells so good,” Zavala said.
Kelly Rohder-Tonelli, executive director of communications and marketing at Joliet Junior College, was there with a booth, too. Rohder-Tonelli chatted with people who stopped by the booth and handed out JJC literature.
“I’m thrilled to be here,” Rhoder-Tonelli said. “I’ve made some awesome connections.”
Rhoder-Tonelli said JJC alumni also stopped by the booth simply to say, “Hi.”
“I had an 84-year-old who stopped and said, ‘I graduated from JJC,’” Rhoder-Tonelli said.