5 Things to do in Will County: music, fundraisers, remembrances

1) The Rialto Square Theatre will show the musical “Grease” at 7 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $5 at the box office on the day of the event. Bar and concessions will be available. The Rialto Square Theatre is at 102 N. Chicago St. in Joliet. For tickets and information, visit rialtosquare.com/events or call the Rialto box office at 815-726-6600.

2) The Forest Preserve District of Will County will host a spider hike from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. Friday at the Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon. Learn about local spider species, how they benefit to the environment and their amazing adaptations, and search for them in the moonlight. Free, all ages. Register by Thursday at reconnectwithnature.org or 815-722-9470.

3) The Joliet Fire Department and Joliet Police Department honor guards will host a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 9 a.m. Sunday in front of Fred C. Dames funeral home, 3200 Essington Road, Joliet, near its monument. All area firefighters, police officers, retirees, families and public are welcome to attend. For information, email Bryan Ogrizovich, Joliet Fire Department honor guard commander, at bogrizovich@joliet.gov.

4) The Lockport American Legion Auxiliary John Olson Unit 18 will host a fall mum sale at 10 a.m. Sunday at the post on 151 St. and Archer Ave. in Lockport. Plants are just $12 each. Sale ends when all plants are sold. Proceeds benefit local veterans.

5) Come out to “Zumbathon – Suicide Awareness Fundraiser” on Sunday at the American Legion Post 1080, 2625 Ingalls Ave. in Joliet. Doors open 1 p.m. The event is from 2 to 4 p.m. Features include dancing, raffles, giveaways. Tickets are $25 at the door. Proceeds benefit the Samuel R. Myers Foundation for Suicide and Mental Health. For information, visit sammyersfoundation.com.

[ Minooka woman hosting Zumba event in Joliet to raise money for suicide awareness ]

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events.