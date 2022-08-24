CAPA Housewalk returns on Sept. 10, with signature cocktails and ‘speakeasy tent’

Five Buell Avenue homes and a “speakeasy tent” with signature cocktails are features of the Sept. 10 Cathedral Area Preservation Association’s Housewalk.

House Tours are from noon to 5 p.m. at the following locations: 427 Buell Ave. (circa 1887), 510 Buell Ave. (circa 1889), 603 Buell Ave. (circa 1937), 613 Buell Ave. (circa 1908) and 614 Buell Ave. (circa 1912).

The “speakeasy tent,” will be available from 3 to 10:30 p.m. on the front lawn of 506 Buell Ave and will feature live music by The Big Lagniappe along with food and beverages for purchase.

This house at 603 Buell Ave. (circa 1908) in Joliet is one of five attendees may tour from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at the Cathedral Area Preservation Association’s Housewalk. (Photo courtesy of Cathedral Area Preservation Association)

CAPA started hosting housewalks in the mid-1980s, Quinn Adamowski, event chairman said. Eventually it added a wine walk every other year and then a beer walk, he said.

The speakeasy was actually discussed in 2019 for the 2020 event, with the notion of ushering in the ‘20s with a Roaring ‘20s theme, he said.

“I think people enjoy touring old homes and just having the opportunity to walk through historic neighborhoods,” Adamowski said. “And if you change things up here and there, you keep the interest going.”

With the “pandemic interruption” to the annual event, Adamowski isn’t certain what attendance will look like this year. But he’s confident the CAPA’s Housewalk will attract people who come every year as well as people discovering the event for the first time.

“I think people, after the pandemic, want interesting experiences,” Adamowski said. “They don’t have to go to an event just to go to the event. They want to experience something.”

This house at 510 Buell Ave. (circa 1908) in Joliet is one of five attendees may tour from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at the Cathedral Area Preservation Association’s Housewalk. (Photo courtesy of Cathedral Area Preservation Association)

Although CAPA is a nonprofit and its housewalk event is technically a fundraiser – CAPA does give scholarships to certain high school seniors – Adamowski said promoting and preserving the Cathedral area is the main focus of the organization.

“It’s one of the oldest neighborhoods in town,” Adamowski said. “We have a lot of historic homes here and – even though the storm has taken quite a few of them away recently – we have a lot of old trees. It’s just a quintessential late 1800s, early 1900s vibe. And I think people enjoy that.”

This house at 427 Buell Ave. (circa 1908) in Joliet is one of five attendees may tour from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at the Cathedral Area Preservation Association’s Housewalk. (Photo courtesy of Cathedral Area Preservation Association)

Tickets are $25 to tour the five homes or $45 to enjoy a signature cocktail, beer or wine at each home along with the tour. Admission to the speakeasy tent is free.

CAPA will use proceeds from beverage purchases for scholarships and neighborhood improvements. Mo Joe’s will be selling the food.

“So if, for someone reason, someone isn’t interested in the housewalk, that’s fine, too,” Adamowksi said. “Just come to the speakeasy party. It should be fun.”

For tickets and more information, visit capajoliet.net.