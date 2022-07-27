5 Things to do in Will County: Pairings of food and music

1) Indulge your sweet tooth from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the “Bake Me Crazy Picnic” in New Lenox’s Firefighters Park. The whole family can enjoy a variety of desserts and refreshments (while supplies last) along with music and games. No registration necessary. No accomodations for food allergies. For more information, visit newlenoxparks.org.

2) Enjoy” Music on the Patio” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Prairie Bluff Golf Club at 19433 Renwick Rd., Crest Hill. Rick Lindy is scheduled to perform ‘50s and ‘60s rock ‘n’ roll. For more information, visit prairiebluffgc.com/events.

3) Introduce your child to nature and good stories. The Plainfield Public Library will host “Community Garden Storytime” from 10 to 10:30 a.m. among the plants at the Township Community Garden, 22525 W. Lockport St. To register and for more information, visit papl.info, email plainfieldkids@papl.info or call 815-439-2877.

4) Come out to “Fridays after Five” for live music and food trucks. The event will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the New Lenox Commons. Featured food trucks are Auntie Anne’s, Creme of the Crop Catering, Crescent City Gourmet, Handful Bread Co., Life’s a Slice, Lil’ Deb’s Mobile Eats, Smokin’ Z BBQ, TCBY. Admission to this all-age event is free. No smoking. No pets. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged. For more information, visit newlenox.net.

5) People ages 8 and up can take a night hike from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday and search for moths at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook. The event is free. Register by Thursday at reconnectwithnature.org or 815-722-4121.

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!, where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.