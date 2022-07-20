5 Things to do in Will County: 5 ways to enjoy the outdoors this weekend.

1) The Will County Threshermen’s Association 60th Annual Show will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at the Will County Threshermen’s Association Show Grounds, 14151 West Arsenal Road, Manhattan. Features include working steam engines, steam-powered sawmill, power tractor and machinery exhibits, fieldwork demonstrations, concessions, craft and vendor fair, flea market, antique tractor pull, garden tractor pull, kids tractor pull, kids activities, horse and wagon rides, petting zoo, Frankfort Brass Band and Civil War living history exhibit. Some features are weather-dependent.

For information visit steamshow.org/schedule.

2) Shop for locally grown produce, specialty foods and handmade items at the new Market in the Glen from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Heritage Park in Homer Glen.

For information and a list of vendors, visit homerglenil.org/2606/Market-in-the-Glen.

5 Things To Do

3) Catfish Days in Wilmington runs from Thursday through Sunday and includes a carnival, catfish dinners available at four different venues, food vendors, beer garden, live entertainment and more. For a full schedule of events, visit catfishdays.com.

4) Enjoy live music from 8-10 p.m. in the courtyard of Mistwood Golf Club at: 1700 W Renwick Road, Romeoville. Bring your own lawn chairs. No outside food or beverage. No pets. Dancing is encouraged. The community is invited.

For information, visit Summer Concert Series in the Courtyard on Facebook.

5) Bring the family out to the free, all-age Summer Bird Expedition from 9 -11 a.m. Sunday at Hammel Woods – Route 59 Access in Shorewood. See woodland birds in the forest’s shade and discover birds that aren’t in your backyard. Register by Saturday at reconnectwithnature.org or call 815-722-9470.

