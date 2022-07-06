5 Things to do in Will County: get creative this weekend

1) Families with kids ages 12 and under are invited to the Family Art Jamboree from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Romeoville Branch of the White Oak Library District, 201 W. Normantown Road. For more information, call 815-552-4200 or visit whiteoaklibrary.org.

2) The Four Rivers for All Abilities event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon. Event is free and open to all ages. Registration is required for the craft and guided sensory walk. For more information about the event and unveiling of the All-Persons Trail, visit reconnectwithnature.org. To register for the craft and guided sensory walk, call 815-722-9470.

5 Things To Do

3) The Manhattan Township Historical Society will host its third annual outdoor living history event featuring Cypress Company from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Manhattan History Museum at 255 South State Street, Manhattan. Free, all-age activities include marching maneuvers, musket drills, encampments displaying many aspects of Civil War military life, cannon firing demonstrations and a Civil War lecture by a local Will County historian. For schedule and more information, visit Manhattan Township Historical Society on Facebook.

4) The Fields on Caton Farm, Inc. will host its Art in the Garden from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 1850 Caton Farm Road, Crest Hill. Vendors and artists will sell handcrafted soap, photography, pottery, handmade signs, wind chimes, watercolors, ceramics, jewelry and more in the five-acre garden. Enjoy live music and enter for a chance to win a panicle hydrangea. Food and beverages available for purchase by Lil’ Deb’s Mobile Eats. For more information, call 815-744-7841 or visit the fieldsnursery.com.

5) St. Joseph Academy will hold its Family Fun Fest from 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday at St. Joseph Park, 700 Theodore St. Joliet. Features live music, food, drinks, raffles, bounce house, kids games, Bingo, bake sale.

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!, where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.