5 Things to do in Will County: bikes, birds and the arts

1) Teens in grades seven to 12 can enjoy their own “paint and sip” event Thursday night from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Joliet Public Library, 3395 Black Road in Joliet. To register and for more information, visit jolietlibrary.org or call 815-740-2660.

2) Cloggin’ Craze & Kidz Clog and Vocalist Erica Renee and band will perform at the free “Concerts On The Hill” Thursday, which starts 6:30 p.m. at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet. For more information, call 815-724-3761 or visit bicentennialpark.org.

3) Bring the kids to a free bicycle safety class from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 260 Market Place in Manhattan. The Manhattan Police Department will teach the class, aimed at kids ages 4 to 7 and new bike riders ages 8 and up who live in Manhattan. All kids must be accompanied by an adult. Event includes two bicycle obstacle courses, a balance and break test, a group 1-mile bike ride through a nearby subdivision, refreshments, a bicycle safety certificate, lunch and a chance to win a new bike. Registration is 9:30 a.m. Saturday. For more information, email James Redlich at jredlich@villageofmanhattan.org or call Patricia at the Manhattan Police Department at 815-478-4408.

4) Get a peaceful start to the weekend with bird viewing from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday at the Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Visitor Center, Plainfield. See herons, egrets, cormorants, and maybe even an eagle, during a volunteer-staffed viewing program. Bring binoculars or spotting scope. Free, all ages. Park in Renwick Road lot. No dogs or bicycles. For more information visit reconnectwithnature.org or call 815-886-1467.

5) The ROXY in Lockport will show the skateboarding film “GRAINS Act Three” by Kevin DelGrosso at 9 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $5. Doors open 7:30 p.m. The ROXY is located at 1017 S State St. Lockport. For more information, visit roxylockport.com/events and liveskateboardmedia.com.

