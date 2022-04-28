5 Things to do in Will County: Get back to nature with a plant sale, spring hike

1) Local authors Ken McGee and Diana Estell will chat about and read from their works from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Joliet Public Library, 3395 Black Road, Joliet. McGee and Estell also will sign and sell their books. For information, email cmaleno@jolietlibrary.org, call 815-740-2660 or visit jolietlibrary.org or writeonjoliet.com.

2) The Bird Haven Greenhouse in Joliet’s Pilcher Park will host its annual plant sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Featured items include premium annuals, hanging baskets and vegetables. The greenhouse is at 225 N. Gougar Road in Joliet. Admission is free. For information, contact Kevin Eberhard at birdhavengreenhouse@hotmail.com or 815-741-7278.

5 Things To Do

3) All ages can participate in a free “Sights of Spring Hike” from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday at McKinley Woods-Frederick’s Grove in Channahon. Explore a trail along the Des Plaines River to hear birds chirp and see wildflowers bloom. Register by Saturday by visiting reconnectwithnature.org or calling 815-722-9470.

4) Come out to “artitude,” an art exhibit available for viewing from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Gallery Seven inside the Gaylord Building at 200 W. Eighth St. in Lockport. Contributing artists include Mary N. Carnahan, mixed media; Lisa Colleen, writing and storytelling; Barbara Eberhard, gum bichromate and mixed media; Mary T. Ehrler, painting; Joe Hadamik, pottery; Robert Ryan, painting; and Michael Veltman, photography. For information, email artitudeartists@gmail.com or call 815-483-4310

5) The Rialto Square Theatre will feature “Baby Shark Live!” at 2 p.m. Sunday. Watch Baby Shark and friends go on adventure, meet new friends and sing their hit songs. A small amount of confetti will be used during the performance. The Rialto Square Theatre is at 102 N. Chicago St. in Joliet. For tickets and information, visit rialtosquare.com/events or call the Rialto box office at 815-726-6600.

