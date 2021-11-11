5 Things to do in Will County: Music, military history, craft shows, autumn walk

1) Remember Fractured Fairytales? Then you might enjoy “Haphazardly Ever After.” The Porter Players will perform this comedy about a kind king and queen who just want to live happily ever after. Instead they are dealing with their “four obnoxious, bratty, adult children who do not live up to their royal titles.” Hiring a fairy godmohter is out of their budget, so the royal couple create their own spell with chaotic results.

Live performances are 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 2 p.m. Saturday at Lockport Township High School, East Campus auditorium, 1333 E. 7th St. in Lockport. Streaming performances are 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Cost for live performances $7 for adults and non-LTHS students, $5 for seniors and children under 12 and free to LTHS students, staff and gold members. The cost to stream is $15 per household. Streaming available 48 hours from the time of purchase. For more information, visit lths.org/porterplayers and lths.org/goldcard.

5 Things To Do

2) Three different craft fairs on Saturday: St. Jude School Craft Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 241 W 2nd Ave. in New Lenox; St. Joseph Senior Christmas Bazaar will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Joseph Park, corner of Raynor Avenue and Theodore Street, Joliet; and the Holiday Craft & Vendor Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Founders Community Center in Frankfort.

3) November in the Woods – Off-trail Adventure, All Things Fall: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Explore the woods with a Forest Preserve naturalist and look for migrating birds, signs of animals getting ready for winter, fall fungi. Free, all ages. Register by Friday at reconnectwithnature.org or call 815-722-9470.

4) Ballet Theatre of Ukraine will present Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St. in Joliet. For tickets and more information, call 815-726-6600 or visit rialtosquare.com.

5) a “Military History and Collectibles Show” will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Harry E. Anderson V.F.W. Post 9495, located at 323 Old Hickory Road in New Lenox. Admission is $5. For more information, call Paul at 815-641-6411 or Bob at 708-598-4156.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to The Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.