February 06, 2023
Shaw Local
LocalLit book preview: ‘Purple Skies over Sage Canyon’

Plainfield author has published 33rd book. And it looks like a fun read.

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

"Purple Skies over Sage Canyon" by Kenneth Lee McGee of Plainfield is the fictional story of Rhett Carter and Bandit's adventure overlanding through the American West in his Wrangler Rubicon. (Photo provided)

A few weeks ago Ken McGee of Plainfield sent me an email asking me to “let him know what I think” if I ever read his latest book.

The book, McGee’s 33rd, is called “Purple Skies over Sage Canyon.” I had chuckled my way through McGee’s “The Amazing Adventures of Rex Ford & Clay Horn”, so I was ready for another lighthearted read.

Besides, after I saw the line about the main character’s dog that says, “his tail thumped against the passenger seat at a heavy metal tempo” I knew “Purple Skies” would be a fun experience.

I’ll review “Purple Skies” in Tuesday’s LocalLit newsletter.

Here is its Amazon description:

“I had arrived in this part of the Utah desert by following national forest and BLM dirt roads from Coshoctin Grove. That was five days ago.

“I was now fifty-five miles away, as the desert hawk flies. And no one knew I was here.

“I shielded my eyes from the sun and gazed at the vertical wall to my left. I saw the remains of a cliff dwelling. When I saw something reach out, I staggered back, tripped over a rock and landed ... on top of a cactus. I yelled involuntarily. I continued to stare and realized the thing I saw was an arm and a hand holding something.

“The hand’s owner dropped the white object. I watched it smack into the detritus fifty feet away, bounce into the sky, roll down the slope, and end up in four pieces fifteen feet away. I shuddered when I realized I was looking at pieces of a human skull.

“So begins Rhett Carter and Bandit’s adventure overlanding through the American West in his Wrangler Rubicon.”

Buy “Purple Skies over Sage Canyon” on Amazon.

Know more about LocalLit

Each week LocalLit will deliver an original short and family-friendly story (or a book review) by a local author to the newsletter’s subscribers.

Local writers: Do you have a book you’d like me to review? A short story you’d like to share with LocalLit subscribers?

Please contact me at 815-280-4122 or dunland@shawmedia.com.

Authors with a connection to our readership area may submit. Submission does not guarantee acceptance.