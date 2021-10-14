5 Things to do in Will County: Scares, no scares, cars and Oktoberfest

Hairball will bring to life favorite rock bands on the Rialto Square Theatre's stage on Friday, October 15, 2021, starting at 7:30 p.m. Some of the bands Hairball might recreate include Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith.

1) The Kiwanis Club of Plainfield will host Oktoberfest 2021 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Warehouse 109, located at 14903 S. Center St, #109 in Plainfield. Features include food (bratwurst, German potato salad, apple strudel, German pretzel), beer tasting with Will County Brewing, live music, beer stein holding contest and 50/50 raffle. Proceeds benefit the Plainfield Kiwanis Scholarship Fund. For tickets and more information, visit kiwanisoktoberfest.com.

2) St. Mary Immaculate Parish in Plainfield will host a drive-thru “Trunk or Treat” event from 5 to dusk (approximately) 7:30 p.m. Friday at the church, located at 15629 S. Rt. 59 Plainfield (enter the event from Frederick Street). Features include decorated vehicles, treat bags and visual feats. Costumes encouraged; facemasks required. All boys and girls must remain inside the car at all times. $20 per car.

3) For more scares, check out Hayride of Horror and the Curse of the Bayou haunted maze, both at Dellwood Park, 199 E. Woods Drive in Lockport. Times are 7 to 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October. Eerie movies will air on a 20-foot outdoor movie screen and line entertainment will keep patrons excited. Food and drinks available for purchase. Purchase tickets at hayrideofhorror.com or curseofthebayou.com. For more information, visit lockportpark.org or call 815-838-1183.

4) Hairball will pay homage to, and bring to life bands, such as Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Rialto Square Theatre, located at 102 N. Chicago St. in Joliet. Doors open one hour prior to showtime. Seats open 30 minutes prior to showtime. To buy tickets and for more information, visit rialtosquare.com/event/hairball/ and hairballonline.com/.

5) Bring your car, motorcycle or just yourself to New Lenox Cars and Coffee #28 from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday at 1333 S Schoolhouse Road in New Lenox. Burnouts, drifting, two step and revving is not allowed. The purpose is to bringing local car and coffee enthusiasts together in the New Lenox area. For more information, visit New Lenox Cars and Coffee on Facebook.

