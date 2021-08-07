LocalLit book review: a new/old way to experience Illinois this summer

The first “Traveling the New, Historic Route 66 of Illinois by Will County resident John Weiss was originally written in 1997 and now in its ninth edition. Weiss said in an email that it is the only Route 66 guidebook that is dedicated exclusively to Illinois. (Denise Unland)

With COVID-19 cases on the rise again due to the delta variant, some people are re-thinking their vacation plans.

Whether or not you’re one of them, here’s a relatively low-key way to travel this summer: take a road trip on Route 66 in Illinois.

Now as John Weiss says in his book “New, Historic Route 66 of Illinois,” you won’t find Route 66 on a standard road map because Route 66 no longer exists. But you can retrace it with Weiss’ streamlined, but detailed, directions, along with mentions of noteworthy sites - whether you stop to see them or nod as you pass by.

Weiss divided his book into 14 regions. Here are a few local sites he recommended.

Braceville: The Wicked Cricket Pub and Grill. Visit wickedcricketbarandgrill.com.

Braidwood: The Polk-A-Dot Drive In. Visit enjoyillinois.com.

Crest Hill: Rich and Creamy ice cream, which is also the official starting point of Route 66 in the Joliet area, Weiss says. Visit its Facebook page at business.facebook.com/richandcreamyonroute66.

Elwood: Children’s garden. Visit villageofelwood.com.

Joliet: Weiss suggests taking a historic, one-mile walking tour, which he outlines in his book. He also recommends checking out Joliet Iron Works (visit reconnectwithnature.org) and the Old Joliet Prison (visit jolietprison.org).

Lockport: The Norton Building, home to the Illinois State Gallery (visit illinoisstatemuseum.org); the Lincoln Landing (lincolnlanding.org) and the Gaylord Building (gaylordbuilding.org).

Plainfield: The Tawny Tortoise carries speciality foods, dolls and gift items. Visit thetawnytortoise.com.

Romeville: White Fence Farm has a rustic interior, great chicken and powdered sugar-dusted corn fritters, and a collection of antique machines you can play. Visit whitefencefarm-il.com.

Wilmington: The Launching Pad Drive-In Restaurant and the Gemini Giant. Visit its Facebook page at facebook.com/thelaunchingpadroute66.

Weiss said his book is available to buy at the Joliet Historical Museum.

For information about Route 66, go to thefirsthundredmiles.com.

